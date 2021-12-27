ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Former Bearcats Forward Trevon Scott Scores First NBA Points

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The former UC forward made his NBA debut this weekend with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

CINCINNATI — Bearcats are breaking into the NBA all over the place, and former UC forward Trevon Scott added a little scoring in his debut.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward played nine minutes in the team's 144-99 win over the Toronto Raptors. Scott scored six points on 3-of-6 shooting with two rebounds, one steal, and one block.

The Cavaliers had 39 assists, two shy of the most in the NBA this season going up against a Raptors team that had just 8 players due to COVID-19 issues.

Jarron Cumberland is preparing to follow Scott and make his NBA debut this week with the Portland Trail Blazers .

Check out Scott's first NBA bucket below.

