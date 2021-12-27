Watch: Former Bearcats Forward Trevon Scott Scores First NBA Points

The former UC forward made his NBA debut this weekend with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

CINCINNATI — Bearcats are breaking into the NBA all over the place, and former UC forward Trevon Scott added a little scoring in his debut.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward played nine minutes in the team's 144-99 win over the Toronto Raptors. Scott scored six points on 3-of-6 shooting with two rebounds, one steal, and one block.

The Cavaliers had 39 assists, two shy of the most in the NBA this season going up against a Raptors team that had just 8 players due to COVID-19 issues.

Jarron Cumberland is preparing to follow Scott and make his NBA debut this week with the Portland Trail Blazers .

Check out Scott's first NBA bucket below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Bearcats Arrive in Texas for Cotton Bowl

Report: UC's Game Against Houston Called off due to COVID-19 Issues

Report: Jarron Cumberland Signing With Portland Trail Blazers

Cotton Bowl Lookahead: Cincinnati Defense Faces Toughest Test of the Season

CFP Team Mascots Meet to Promote Playoff Games

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center Gai Chol

Alabama Assistant Coaches Doug Marrone and Bill O'Brien Test Positive for COVID-19

Travis and Jason Kelce Named to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl Roster

Bob Huggins Eligible for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Watch: Wes Miller, Mike Saunders Talk About Non-Conference Play, win Over Tennessee Tech

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Quarterback Malachi Singleton and 2024 Running Back Kamari Bodiford

Three Things We Learned About the Cincinnati Bearcats in Non-Conference Play

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Takes Care of Tennessee Tech 76-67

Watch: Drone Show Lights up Nippert Stadium

Report: Coby Bryant Changing Number Ahead of Cotton Bowl

UC Football Unveils Cotton Bowl Uniform Combination

Watch: Young Ahmad Gardner Predicts Football Future

Luke Fickell Wins Eddie Robinson Award

Jeremiah Davenport Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll

Weekly NET: Cincinnati Stays in Top-50 After Wild Week of Scheduling

Report: LSU Football Targeting UC Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock

UC Offers 2023 Winton Woods Safety Jermaine Mathews

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Gets Picked by 'America's Team' in Latest Mock Draft

Cotton Bowl Lookahead: Stacking the Special Teams Units

Ahmad Gardner Explains why it's Ski Mask Season

Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson

Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses 2022 Recruiting Class

Bearcats Slot in at No. 25 on Sports Illustrated's 2022 Class Rankings

2022 Recruiting Class: Morning Signees Roll in on National Signing Day

2022 Recruiting Class: Second Wave of Signees Caps off National Signing Day

Bearcats Offensive Linemen Join Forces to Help Pack Supplies for Tornado Victims

UC Moves up to No. 25 in ESPN's Latest 2022 Class Rankings

Jalen Ramsey Praises Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and Coby Bryant After Duo Receives National Recognition

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

Bearcats Offer 2023 Wide Receiver Jacob Page and 2024 Wide Receiver Tae Johnson

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Praises Bearcats: "I'm Gonna Be Rooting Like Heck for Them'

The All Bearcats UC Football MVPs

UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk