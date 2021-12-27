ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL to bring back taxi squads when regular season resumes

By Staff
wlen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hockey League is tentatively set to resume its regular season on Tuesday, after COVID outbreaks throughout the league forced an extended holiday break to be taken. Some adjustments to minimize schedule disruptions and keep the 2021-22 season going will be instituted, specifically, the re-introduction of taxi squads that teams...

www.wlen.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Salary Cap#Taxi#The League#Covid
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Near Full Strength With Brandon Carlo Return

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are as close to a full group on the ice as they’ve been in weeks as defenseman Brandon Carlo rejoined the team on the ice for Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. That leaves Charlie Coyle as the only Boston Bruins...
NHL
Times Union

Union hockey returns to action vs. UMass

In his biography on the Union College hockey website, Connor Murphy says he grew up in Hudson Falls watching the Dutchmen play with hopes of someday playing for Union. The junior transferred this year from Northeastern and has certainly gotten his wish, starting all 17 games this season for Union as the team readies to welcome defending national champion Massachusetts for a pair of matinee games Friday and Saturday.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
wlen.com

NHL shortens isolation period to 5 days with negative COVID-19 test result

In a memo sent to teams on Wednesday, the NHL outlined the new shortened isolation period for asymptomatic players that test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days, provided they can produce a negative test result and are still following the guidelines set forth by local authorities. The...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL COVID news: Attendance restrictions lead to more postponed games

The NHL returned to action on Tuesday night with three games on the schedule after taking a break over the past week through the holiday weekend. Even with that return there were still most postponements announced over the new couple of weeks, and not only of them are due to COVID issues within teams.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wlen.com

Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager announces retirement after 11 seasons in MLB

Veteran Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager announced Wednesday on social media that he is retiring from baseball. Seager wrote in a statement posted to his wife Julie’s Instagram and Twitter accounts: “Today I’m announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball. Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career. It’s been a wonderful ride, but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.”
MLB
wlen.com

Warriors-Nuggets game postponed amid Denver’s COVID-19 outbreak

The NBA postponed its 11th game this season due to health and safety protocols. The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets game was cancelled on Thursday due to the Nuggets not having the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Warriors. Denver is in the midst...
NBA
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy