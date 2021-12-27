COVID-19: Microchip Implant As Vaccine Passport Raises Questions, Concerns Over Data Privacy

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of nearly everyone, if not all. But, despite the continued efforts to return to normalcy, the global crisis has yet to conclude, with the virus remaining in circulation.

COVID-19 Reuters

Experts say, though, that vaccination is the key to stopping the pandemic. This explains why it has become a great deal to be fully vaccinated today.

Many industries and sectors have, accordingly, emphasized the need for proof of vaccination. As a result, vaccine passports and certificates have become a requirement in most establishments.

But, these documents entail some challenges. As the world becomes more inclined into the Internet of Things, the desire to make things more "connected" continues to emerge due to the convenience it offers. Hence, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine passport microchip implants.

Click To Read The Full Story