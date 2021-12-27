ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Microchip Implant As Vaccine Passport Raises Questions, Concerns Over Data Privacy

 4 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of nearly everyone, if not all. But, despite the continued efforts to return to normalcy, the global crisis has yet to conclude, with the virus remaining in circulation.

Experts say, though, that vaccination is the key to stopping the pandemic. This explains why it has become a great deal to be fully vaccinated today.

Many industries and sectors have, accordingly, emphasized the need for proof of vaccination. As a result, vaccine passports and certificates have become a requirement in most establishments.

But, these documents entail some challenges. As the world becomes more inclined into the Internet of Things, the desire to make things more "connected" continues to emerge due to the convenience it offers. Hence, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine passport microchip implants.

Common Sense Texan
4d ago

They try to make you think you have to get this vaccine to make it easier and get thru the pandemic. This plandemic is all forced! Stop complying! You want to know when it gets back to normal…it’s when you stop complying!!

Mike Cabon
4d ago

it's funny how when covid-19 implants was questioned a year ago it was considered misinformation by the news media. There we have it folks, misinformation by the news media themselves.

Linda Bumpass
4d ago

Revelations already warned of this thousands of years ago saying we'd not be able to buy nor sell unless we have the mark of the beast in our hands or foreheads. And anyone who receives the mark will be thrown into the lake of fire.

