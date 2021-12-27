ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers' Choice Awards: Presenting the 2021 winners

By From Feast, Field
madison
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked our readers to vote for their favorites from the first year of Feast and Field. This is what you said. Our writers and photographers traveled from coast to coast to put together profiles that captured...

Door County Pulse

2021 Goodreads Choice Awards Announced

The annual Goodreads Choice Awards launched in 2009. During two rounds of open voting in 17 categories, users of the Goodreads platform vote for the best in each genre, and the winners are announced in early December. Here are are the selections in each category:. • Fiction: Beautiful World, Where...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Journal

13th Annual ArtScape names People’s Choice Award winners

NEW ULM — The Grand Center for Arts & Culture’s 13th Annual ArtScape exhibit ended on Friday, Dec. 17. During the month-long exhibit, visitors were able to vote for their favorite works of art in both adult and student categories. The results were counted and the winners of...
NEW ULM, MN
talentrecap.com

Talent Recap Fan Choice Awards 2021: Favorite Talent Show Winner, Vote Here

Talent Recap, as the outlet for fans of T.V. talent shows, presents the 2021 Fan Choice Awards. Choose your favorite talent show winner of 2021 here! From America’s Got Talent, The Voice, The Masked Singer, Dancing With The Stars, American Idol, and more, 2021 saw some amazing talent and special moments.
TV & VIDEOS
dwell.com

And the Winners of the 2021 Dwell Design Awards Are...

"This environmentally conscious design celebrates the use of local materials and blends naturally into the landscape." —Tosin Oshinowo, founder and principal of cmDesign Atelier. "A great example of how sustainable systems are integrated into the design to make a beautiful living space in a stunning context." —Chris Cornelius, founding principal...
INTERIOR DESIGN
State
Wisconsin State
messenger-news.com

Winners of Gingerbread House Contest Awarded

Grapeland Public Library’s Gingerbread House Contest Winners, Jenny Hargrove – First Place, Kash & Kyelon Watson – Second Place, and Kenzie Brown – Third Place. GRAPELAND – An amazing and beautiful assortment of elaborately decorated Gingerbread houses adorned the front room of the Grapeland Public Library as winners were named in the first annual build off event for local students. Several entrants were present for the award ceremony, and while everyone couldn’t take the top spot, they all made judging an absolute nightmare. There easily could have been five or six first-place awards.
GRAPELAND, TX
oakpark.com

Color them award winners

Ron Feley has been painting houses in and around Oak Park for more than a quarter century. While he and his crew paint pretty much everything — interiors, exteriors, historic homes and new construction — Ronbo’s Fine Painting Inc. frequently receives accolades for their work on older homes.
OAK PARK, IL
arcamax.com

Critics Choice Awards postponed amid COVID concerns

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. The in-person awards ceremony was due to be staged at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on January 9, but due to the rising number of COVID cases and the threat posed by the Omicron variant, organizers have decided to postpone the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kingstonthisweek.com

Sustainable Kingston award winners announced

Sustainable Kingston announced the winners of its annual awards on Monday. Taking home the award for “Greatest Overall GHG (greenhouse gas) Emissions Reduction” is Queen’s University, which reduced its carbon footprint by 6,023 tonnes. In fact, the school is on its way to net-zero GHG emissions after reducing them by 35 per cent between 2008 and 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
The Interior Journal

PHOTO GALLERYSuperintendent award winners announced

Each month Superintendent Rowe will be giving the prestigious Superintendent Award to one student at each school. Students will be nominated for this award by their principals based on numerous different attributes and qualities (attendance, grades, leadership skills, good behavior, etc.). The student will be given the award in their...
PHOTOGRAPHY
madison

3 delicious air fryer recipes from TikTok

FoodTok is full of delicious dishes including some tasty air fryer recipes that are easy enough for anyone to make. If you want to get more use out of an air fryer, try these recipes.
RECIPES
travelweekly.com

The list of winners of the 2021 Readers Choice Awards

NEW YORK -- Travel Weekly presents the winners of its 19th annual Readers Choice Awards. The awards represent what Travel Weekly's audience of travel advisors considers the best of the best in 79 categories of travel. The awards presentation returned to a live event this year, and the black-tie, gala...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Literary Hub

Here are the winners of the 2021 Hugo Awards.

The winners of the 2021 Hugo Awards—one of science fiction and fantasy’s most prestigious awards, decided by the popular vote of WorldCon members—were presented on Saturday night at the 79th WorldCon in Washington, DC. Notably, this is the first year the Hugo Awards had a category for Best Video Game, which went to Supergiant Games’s Hades.
ENTERTAINMENT
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fair awards presented

The North Idaho Fair and Rodeo held its annual "Friends of the Fair" award in August at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Jerry Johnson, Fair board president, led the ceremony that saw three major awards and two recognition plagues handed out. Volunteer Group of the Year was given to The Coeur...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

