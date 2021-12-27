Readers' Choice Awards: Presenting the 2021 winners

Grapeland Public Library’s Gingerbread House Contest Winners, Jenny Hargrove – First Place, Kash & Kyelon Watson – Second Place, and Kenzie Brown – Third Place. GRAPELAND – An amazing and beautiful assortment of elaborately decorated Gingerbread houses adorned the front room of the Grapeland Public Library as winners were named in the first annual build off event for local students. Several entrants were present for the award ceremony, and while everyone couldn’t take the top spot, they all made judging an absolute nightmare. There easily could have been five or six first-place awards.

