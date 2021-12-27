State Sen. Lena Taylor joins Milwaukee mayoral race

State Senator Lena Taylor announced Thursday evening that she will not run for Lt. Governor, opting instead to focus on legislative priorities. “With deliberate thought and prayer, I have decided to suspend my candidacy for Lt. Governor. During the last several months, I have spent a great deal of time addressing the issue of redistricting. While working to ensure fair legislative maps and to maintain and improve existing representation for communities of color, I have questioned the best use of my legislative experience and skills,” she said in a statement. “The office of Lt. Governor offers a wide platform to raise awareness about many issues. However, as a hands-on, boots on the ground legislator, I want to be positioned to have a direct impact on the concerns of constituents. As I contemplate my options, I want to thank those who have supported my campaign for Lt. Governor.”

MADISON, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO