ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

State Sen. Lena Taylor joins Milwaukee mayoral race

By David Dahmer
Madison365
Madison365
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wisconsin State Senator Lena C. Taylor (D-Milwaukee) has officially joined the race for City of Milwaukee mayor. “I had to follow my heart, plain and simple. I love the city and have worked my entire life to make it better,” Taylor said in a statement. “I see...

madison365.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Madison365

37th Annual Madison-Dane County MLK Day Observance

37th Annual Madison-Dane County MLK Day Observance will take place Monday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m. This annual observance includes the presentation of the MLK Humanitarian Award by City of Madison Mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Noted musician Leotha Stanley will again lead the MLK Community Choir. The event will feature keynote speaker Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X and award-winning author, educator, and producer. Instructions to view the virtual ceremony will be posted here in early January.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

State Sen. Lena Taylor suspends campaign for Lt. Gov.

State Senator Lena Taylor announced Thursday evening that she will not run for Lt. Governor, opting instead to focus on legislative priorities. “With deliberate thought and prayer, I have decided to suspend my candidacy for Lt. Governor. During the last several months, I have spent a great deal of time addressing the issue of redistricting. While working to ensure fair legislative maps and to maintain and improve existing representation for communities of color, I have questioned the best use of my legislative experience and skills,” she said in a statement. “The office of Lt. Governor offers a wide platform to raise awareness about many issues. However, as a hands-on, boots on the ground legislator, I want to be positioned to have a direct impact on the concerns of constituents. As I contemplate my options, I want to thank those who have supported my campaign for Lt. Governor.”
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for December 25

Merry Christmas! Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by THE FAM. Join now and your contributions are TRIPLED by NewsMatch!. We published our sixth annual list of Wisconsin’s most influential Black leaders. State Senator Lena Taylor. suspended her campaign for Lt. Governor. End...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Wisconsin’s 48 Most Influential Black Leaders 2021

We’ve published our Black Power list every year since our founding — this is our sixth annual — and it’s become the most anticipated thing we do. Every year, I’ve intended this list to highlight the beauty of the diversity across our state. I want kids here in Wisconsin to see role models of people who are succeeding, to know that it’s possible for Black people to achieve great things here.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Dane County: Omicron goes from 3 to 150 in 5 days

Public Health Madison & Dane County said it had identified 150 cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after identifying its first three cases just five days ago. “We’ve seen Omicron spread rapidly in other countries and states, so this isn’t a surprise,” said Janel...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Sean Lowe announces run for Wauwatosa City Council

Equity leader Sean Lowe announced his candidacy for Wauwatosa Common Council earlier this month. Lowe has served the last three years as chair of the Wauwatosa Equity and Inclusion Commission; for over ten years, he served with the Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals Executive Leadership Team, where he led as president from 2014-2018 and has spent almost 20 years serving with the National Urban League Young Professionals. He received the National Urban League Young Professionals Honors: Heroes of the Movement Award, the National Urban League Young Professionals President’s Distinguished President Award, and the Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals-Community Achiever award.
WAUWATOSA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Taylor
Madison365

Nichelle Nichols announces bid for Madison school board

Nichelle Nichols, a longtime advocate for equity in education, announced Monday that she would seek election to the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education. Nichols will run for Seat 5, being vacated by ananda mirilli, who announced earlier Monday that she wouldn’t seek a second term. “I am...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Sen#Joint Finance Committee
Madison365

Dana Pellebon announces candidacy for District 33 Dane County Supervisor seat in Fitchburg

Dana Pellebon announced that she will be running for Dane County Board Supervisor in District 33 on Thursday. Pellebon tells Madison365 that she made the decision after talking with many of her constituents and current Dane County Board members. Ann DeGarmo currently holds the District 33 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, but will not be running in the upcoming election.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy