Russian Troops Withdraw From Ukrainian Border

Thousands of Russian troops have withdrawn from the Ukrainian border.

This follows months of tension in the region and fears of a Russian offensive in 2022.

More than 10 thousand Russian troops that had been building up near the Russian border with neighboring Ukraine are heading home.

This move comes after weeks of back and forth between NATO and Moscow as well as conversations between the White House and the Kremlin.

The U.S. has been threatening massive economic sanctions, but Russia made a series of demands including removing any former soviet states from NATO.

U.S. intelligence reports said Moscow could be ready to invade just after the New Year.