It’s a funny old night, New Year’s Eve. I know a lot of people hate it, but I’ve always loved a New Year’s Eve party. The excuse to wear too many sequins, the fizz, the food that’s still festive but somehow distinct from Christmas fare, that moment when someone is grappling for the remote at 23:59 to get the countdown on the telly while drunken chaos reigns around them. It’s proved somewhat harder to get excited about this year, possibly because my plans have changed about 75 times, pivoting every time another friend messages with a resigned “man down” accompanied by a picture of a positive lateral flow.

FESTIVAL ・ 18 HOURS AGO