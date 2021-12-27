ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new COVID measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest...

The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
Emmanuel Macron
AFP

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
Covid Breaking News: Omicron Is Not The Same As Previous Variants

The novel variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, continues to make waves in the media all over the world these days. Check out the latest reports coming from The Guardian. According to the prestigious publication, Omicron is “not the same disease we were seeing a year ago” and high Covid death rates in the UK are “now history”, a leading immunologist has recently revealed.
BBC

China: Public shaming returns amid Covid fears

Police in southern China have been captured on camera parading four alleged offenders through the streets in a public shaming exercise. The four men were accused of smuggling people across China's borders, which are largely sealed because of Covid. They were paraded through the streets of Jingxi city in Guangxi...
France
Europe
The Independent

Hospitality restrictions reimposed in Scotland in fight against Omicron variant

Restrictions on hospitality are due to be reimposed from 5am on Boxing Day as the Scottish Government looks to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.With the increased transmissibility of the new strain, the Scottish Government has imposed limits on the number of people who can attend events.Only 100 are allowed to attend a standing indoor event and 200 at a seated event.Outdoor events have been limited to 500, meaning large-scale Hogmanay celebrations have been scrapped.From 26 December, capacity limits will be in place for larger events (excluding places of worship). This means a maximum of:🔹 100...
BBC

France travel ban: Ports and Eurostar busy ahead of Covid restrictions

Ports are reporting long queues to board ferries and Eurostar has advised ticketless customers to avoid St Pancras station ahead of a ban on travel to France at 23:00 GMT. Most of the rail operator's services are sold out after a rise in bookings in response to the Covid restrictions announced by France on Thursday.
The Independent

France ups pressure on unvaccinated amid record infections

France’s government is forging ahead with efforts to increase pressure on unvaccinated people to get coronavirus shots, as the country reported 208,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — a record fueled by the omicron variant.Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday defended a government plan to allow only the fully vaccinated to enjoy continued access to places such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums, and sports arenas. The pass will also be required on long-distance trains and domestic flights.Veran said at a parliamentary hearing that the record number of infections means that more than two French people are testing positive every second...
AFP

WHO warns of 'very high' Omicron risk as Covid surges worldwide

Omicron still poses "very high" risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO warned on Wednesday, as the highly transmissible coronavirus variant fuelled record outbreaks in many countries. "The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high," the UN health agency said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
MedicalXpress

Finland bars unvaccinated travellers to fight Omicron

Finland announced on Tuesday it would block entry for foreign travellers who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, as it steps up its fight against the highly mutated Omicron variant. Only foreign travellers with a negative Covid-19 test who can prove full vaccination or past infection will now be allowed...
