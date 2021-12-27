2020 brought in a wave of tech-focused investment firms. What have they done in 2021?

An above-market bonus may feel like cause for celebration. But when you work at a firm that has awarded above-market bonuses for years, a bonus that skims just ahead of the competition is a very real pay cut. Kirkland & Ellis spent 2021 bringing in more revenue than several small countries, but associates are reporting that they’re not seeing as much of that largesse as they’re used to.

