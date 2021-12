KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of the Earnhardt family, died Christmas evening at the age of 91, according to family members. A celebration of her life was held on Wednesday at Memorial Baptist Church in Kannapolis. The service was officiated by Rev. Jason Barber. According to the obituary posted by Whitley's Funeral Home, the family requested that all who attend be mindful and wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO