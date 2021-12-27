Music theory basics: notes, intervals, scales and chords explained

Modes Part 3 – Major, Natural and Harmonic Minor Diatonic Chord Formulas, Academic Terms. NOW it’s getting interesting!! Ever wonder where those numbers like I – IV – V and ii – V – I come from? Watch and find out! We continue with modes in Episode 28 and revisit diatonic harmony. Then we’ll delve into the diatonic chords created from the modes of the major scale along with their academic terminology, we’ll learn the diatonic chord formulas (7th chords and triads) for the major scale, the diatonic chord formulas for the natural minor scale along with their academic terminology, we’ll introduce the harmonic minor scale, and we’ll learn the diatonic chord formulas for the harmonic minor scale as well as the unique nomenclature for its modes.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO