Music

Music theory basics: notes, intervals, scales and chords explained

By Computer Music
MusicRadar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest of 2021: There can be little doubt that understanding how music works can help you to make better music; or, at the very least, make things easier when you’re at the composing stage of your project. Here, we take things right back to basics by explaining what...

www.musicradar.com

bassmusicianmagazine.com

Music Mechanics: Modes Part 3 – Major, Natural and Harmonic Minor Diatonic Chord Formulas, Academic Terms

Modes Part 3 – Major, Natural and Harmonic Minor Diatonic Chord Formulas, Academic Terms. NOW it’s getting interesting!! Ever wonder where those numbers like I – IV – V and ii – V – I come from? Watch and find out! We continue with modes in Episode 28 and revisit diatonic harmony. Then we’ll delve into the diatonic chords created from the modes of the major scale along with their academic terminology, we’ll learn the diatonic chord formulas (7th chords and triads) for the major scale, the diatonic chord formulas for the natural minor scale along with their academic terminology, we’ll introduce the harmonic minor scale, and we’ll learn the diatonic chord formulas for the harmonic minor scale as well as the unique nomenclature for its modes.
MUSIC
Sonic State

How The Beatles Used Indian Music Theory

The Beatles have been in the news a lot recently, since their superb 'Get Back' documentary from Peter Jackson was released. This video from David Bennet seeks to explain and give examples of the use of Indian Music theory within the Fab Four's music. His videos are always well explained and clear, which makes taking the (often) new ideas on board that much easier.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

7 tips for better guitar practice

BEST OF 2021: If you feel like you're not progressing with your guitar playing it's good to take a look at how you can liven up your habits when it comes to learning. Because if you're not enjoying practice time, you're less likely to invest in it. So here's some ideas to get you started on changing things up for the better…
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Which piano scales should you learn first?

There are some mildly annoying things in life that are, sadly, unavoidable - taxes, car insurance and ‘Accept All Cookies’ buttons on websites are just three that spring to mind. If you’re learning to play the piano or keyboard though, there’s a fourth contender that you could conceivably add to that list, and that’s scales.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

10 guitar setup hacks: tips on changing strings and staying in tune

BEST OF 2021: Getting your getting in tune, staying in tune and intonating well is the vital first step to a good playing and tone experience. There's a number of factors involved – including how you fit the guitar strings, and taking care of the bridge and nut on your electric guitar. Here's 10 simple tips to make your life easier with tuning, strings and more.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Jon Hopkins: "I don’t really have any modular synths, drum machines or any of that stuff - it’s all really Ableton and source audio from random places"

Best of 2021: This hack was recovering in hospital recently and literally the only music I could face listening to was an advance copy of Jon Hopkins’ transcendent Music For Psychedelic Therapy. The new album sees Hopkins skipping the dancefloor grooves and hypnotic synths of Immunity and Singularity to...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Can you teach yourself to play the piano?

Playing the piano is a joyous thing to be able to do at any age, a fulfilling and valuable life skill that can bring you untold hours of enjoyment, so it’s no surprise that thousands of people decide to learn to play piano every day. The question is, do you really need costly in-person lessons, or can you teach yourself to play the piano for free in the comfort of your own home?
MUSIC
guitar.com

Chord Clinic: Learn to play 10 interesting F Major chord variations on guitar

The basic F major barre chord is often the first barre chord that beginners come up against, as F is chord IV in the popular key of C major. It’s a challenge to play not only because it’s a barre chord, but also because of its position at the first fret, precisely where the nut is holding up the strings that the hapless guitarist is trying to hold down.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
MusicRadar.com

Learn 10 great blues guitar chords

BEST OF 2021: Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level. Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

8 simple guitar tips to help you sound and play better

BEST OF 2021: You might be surprised by just how much power you have over your tone in your guitar pick choice, the way you use it and also how you use the controls of your electric guitar. There's huge potential at your fingertips and we'll show you how to explore it…
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

How to play the F chord on guitar

Beginner guitar: F has a reputation as a tricky guitar chord, and that’s because there’s no way to play it as an ‘open’ chord. An open chord is one that includes at least one open string, and usually is fretted within the first four frets of the guitar.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

"I never had Bonzo turn round to me and say, 'oh that's a great drum sound, Andy.' He'd just say, 'There's not enough 'frudge' on the bass drum'" – engineer Andy Johns on the secrets behind Led Zeppelin IV

BEST OF 2021: Andy Johns, the younger brother of another famed engineer, Glyn Johns, began his career working as an assistant engineer with Eddie Kramer on Jimi Hendrix sessions. Andy also produced The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street and worked with Free, Blind Faith and Van Halen. Andy was...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Claude VonStroke: “A copy of Ableton and a Mac right now is better than a $500,000 studio in 1987”

BEST OF 2021: “A lot of [Claude VonStroke’s] success,” reads his Resident Advisor biography, “can be attributed to a good attitude”. While this is undeniably true, another sizeable chunk of the man born Barclay Crenshaw’s success is in his business strategy of taking a style of music not known for its warmth and serving it up with a dose of good old American gusto - to increasingly sizeable crowds at that.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The best free VST synth plugins 2021: wavetable, FM, virtual analogue and more

BEST OF 2021: For computer musicians, a good synth plugin is likely to be the beating heart of any software-based studio setup. A quality virtual synthesizer is right up there with a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) in terms of must-have tools for electronic musicians, and the style, features and capabilities of your chosen synth(s) can go a long way towards shaping the sound of the music you create.
COMPUTERS
106.3 The Buzz

Dave Mustaine Doesn’t Use Music Theory to Compose Megadeth Music

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has uploaded a new YouTube video where he answers fan-submitted questions, including whether or not singer/guitarist Dave Mustaine uses music theory to compose the band's songs. You can watch the full video below. He said that Mustaine doesn't use theory at all. "You have to understand...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Eventide MicroPitch Delay pedal review

The MicroPitch delay will hopefully bring Eventide’s iconic algorithm to new players, and the level of intuitive control and versatility this pedal format offers means it deserves to. Whether you’re looking for the classic sounds it helped shape or to widen your tone, pedalboard or recording horizons, it’s highly recommended.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Online Courses Let You Learn Music Production at Home

Music production is more technical than ever — but it’s also more necessary than ever. Whether you’re an aspiring hip-hop beatmaker or electronic producer (or you’re simply looking to polish acoustic recordings), being able to make music digitally and use production software can seriously advance your career. Luckily, you don’t have to attend a fancy school or even leave the house to break into the biz. You can now enroll in some of the best online courses for music production right from your home. Online courses for almost all disciplines (including music production) have blown-up recently. E-learning websites such as Masterclass,...
INTERNET
