Missing man found in Ohio van ruled a homicide

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

Police in Ohio have confirmed that a body found last week inside a van at a wooded lot of a Columbus business was that of a missing imam, and the case has been classified as a homicide.

Columbus police on Sunday identified the deceased as 48-year-old Mohamed Hassan Adam, a longtime imam at Masjid Abu Hurairah mosque on the city’s northeast side.

Community members said the imam had been missing since Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages and haven’t released any information on a possible motive.

The Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and its national headquarters on Friday announced a $10,000 reward.

Les Byrd
4d ago

Sweet Jesus..embrace this Man & his Family..please find out who did this!!! 🙏💞

