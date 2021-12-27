Business & Industry: After tumultuous year, chamber, nonprofit, other industry leaders share 'bright spots'

With the challenges and turmoil of the past year, what’s been a bright spot for your organization? With the absence of so many in-person events, we learned the value of being adaptable and resilient. At the MCC, we pivoted by hosting groups like the city’s election and voter services department for the 2020 election, and later served as a Covid testing and vaccine site, allowing us to be part of the fight to keep people safe during the pandemic. We also redeployed staff to other city departments to keep them working, serve our community, and broaden their view of all that the city does for our residents. Our training in hospitality and service came in handy to help the city through very difficult times. It was all done with a spirit of continuing to serve the community, albeit in ways we have never done before.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO