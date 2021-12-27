Kronos Advanced Technologies Bags PPE Contract

EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) announced that its Seequent business unit recently acquired Denver-based Advanced Resources and Risk Technology, LLC (AR2Tech), a developer of geostatistical software applications. The acquisition provides Seequent with state-of-the-art geostatistics algorithms, technology, and IP for complex geospatial problem solving, complementing its geological modeling solutions and workflows, to help solve earth, environmental, and resources challenges.
Comments / 0