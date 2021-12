The New York Jets (4-11) welcome Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) to MetLife Stadium Sunday for their final home game of the season. The defending Super Bowl champions clinched their first NFC South title since 2007 last week with a 32-6 win against the Carolina Panthers. With head coach Robert Saleh and a significant amount of players out with COVID-19, the Jets still managed to outlast Jacksonville, 26-21, for their first win since Week 12.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO