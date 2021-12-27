ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis police ID two men shot and killed on I-40W on Christmas morning

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Mall shooting: Smith and King were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. (Jason Doly/iStock)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified two men shot and killed on I-40 on Christmas morning.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to a crash at I-40W and Chelsea Avenue.

According to police, they found Donte Smith and Derick King suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside a silver 2013 Honda Accord.

The car had tinted windows and Texas tags.

Smith and King were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

MPD is asking anyone with information about their killings to please contact the Homicide Bureau or Crimestoppers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

You can contact Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

