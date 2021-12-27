Tracking snow and ice overnight

The Saturday PM snow is still on track. Looks like snow moves in around midday and continues through the afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals still look like 1-3″ north (Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City) to 3-6″ across most of West Michigan to a random 7″ total along or just south of I-94. The Grand Rapids NWS Friday AM discussion says: “WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW…HEAVIEST SNOWS NEAR AND ESPECIALLY SOUTH OF I-96. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY NIGHT. WORST CONDITIONS TO OCCUR SATURDAY EVENING. TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS…BETWEEN 100 PM SATURDAY AND 100 PM SUNDAY…15-25 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS WILL LIKELY BE OCCURRING ALONG WITH THE WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CERTAINLY OCCUR SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. WINDS WILL BE FROM THE NNE, SO EAST-WEST ROADS IN OPEN COUNTRY WILL SEE THE MOST DRIFTING. SNOWFALL TOTALS WILL NOT LIKELY REACH WARNING CRITERIA OVER MOST OF IT NOT ALL OF OUR AREA. WARNING CRITERIA IS ESSENTIALLY 7-8 INCHES OR MORE IN 18-24 HOURS.” You can read the latest G.R. NWS discussion here.

