Environment

Tracking snow and ice overnight

By Ted McInerney
WMTW
 4 days ago

kyoutv.com

Heavy snow likely in weekend storm

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A significant winter storm looks to impact the state over the weekend and could dump more than six inches of snow in southern Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa. “We’ve been mentioning this for several days and now...
OTTUMWA, IA
KWCH.com

Ice and Snow Heading to Kansas

It’s the last day of 2021 and while the morning will be quiet for most the forecast this evening is a different story. We’ve got an arctic cold front pushing through the state today and it kick up some wind as well as split the state into two different temperature zones. Areas through northwest Kansas will see temperatures in the 30′s today while southcentral and southwestern Kansas will warm near 60°. The cold front looks to pass through Wichita around sundown and once it does expect rapidly falling temperatures.
KANSAS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
wcbi.com

Severe weather Saturday, plummeting temps and snow Sunday

SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Maine State
WOOD

Saturday Snow Still on Track

The Saturday PM snow is still on track. Looks like snow moves in around midday and continues through the afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals still look like 1-3″ north (Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City) to 3-6″ across most of West Michigan to a random 7″ total along or just south of I-94. The Grand Rapids NWS Friday AM discussion says: “WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW…HEAVIEST SNOWS NEAR AND ESPECIALLY SOUTH OF I-96. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY NIGHT. WORST CONDITIONS TO OCCUR SATURDAY EVENING. TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS…BETWEEN 100 PM SATURDAY AND 100 PM SUNDAY…15-25 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS WILL LIKELY BE OCCURRING ALONG WITH THE WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CERTAINLY OCCUR SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. WINDS WILL BE FROM THE NNE, SO EAST-WEST ROADS IN OPEN COUNTRY WILL SEE THE MOST DRIFTING. SNOWFALL TOTALS WILL NOT LIKELY REACH WARNING CRITERIA OVER MOST OF IT NOT ALL OF OUR AREA. WARNING CRITERIA IS ESSENTIALLY 7-8 INCHES OR MORE IN 18-24 HOURS.” You can read the latest G.R. NWS discussion here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#Meteorologist
Twin Falls Times-News

Snow, ice, flooding and severe storms will ring in 2022

The year 2022 will start with a bang, as snow, ice, severe storms, flooding and plummeting temperatures impact millions from coast to coast. "This is a classic winter storm set-up with rain and thunderstorms across the South, a line of ice near the storm's track and an area of heavy snow in the colder air to the north of the low pressure," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. "Travel will become difficult on Saturday afternoon from Chicago all the way to Oklahoma and Nebraska due to the combination of the snow, ice and wind."
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Ice and snow to ring in the new year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sleet and snow will develop in Kansas after midnight and continue into Saturday afternoon. Heaviest accumulation of snow will be in western Kansas and along I-70. Areas north of I-70 could also receive some of the higher amounts. Wichita is expected to get up to an inch of snow, but sleet accumulation could be up to two-tenths of an inch.
WICHITA, KS
CBS 58

Snow, ice, flooding and severe storms will ring in 2022

(CNN) -- The year 2022 will start with a bang, as snow, ice, severe storms, flooding and plummeting temperatures impact millions from coast to coast. "This is a classic winter storm set-up with rain and thunderstorms across the South, a line of ice near the storm's track and an area of heavy snow in the colder air to the north of the low pressure," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. "Travel will become difficult on Saturday afternoon from Chicago all the way to Oklahoma and Nebraska due to the combination of the snow, ice and wind."
CHICAGO, IL

