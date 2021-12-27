Tracking snow and ice overnight

(CNN) -- The year 2022 will start with a bang, as snow, ice, severe storms, flooding and plummeting temperatures impact millions from coast to coast. "This is a classic winter storm set-up with rain and thunderstorms across the South, a line of ice near the storm's track and an area of heavy snow in the colder air to the north of the low pressure," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. "Travel will become difficult on Saturday afternoon from Chicago all the way to Oklahoma and Nebraska due to the combination of the snow, ice and wind."
