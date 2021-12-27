Prince Harry Has The Hilarious Christmas Gifts For Queen Elizabeth: Find Out What Are Those Here!

Prince Harry may have a dispute with some members of the royal family, but he remains to have a close bond with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Though he and his wife, Meghan Markle, did not make it to the U.K. this holiday, did you know the Duke of Sussex had the hilarious gifts for the monarch?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Reuters

Unearthed reports revealed Prince Harry is good at choosing his presents for Queen Elizabeth. Not only him, though, but Meghan Markle also gave her grandmother-in-law the best gift before.

Express noted the father-of-two and Her Majesty have a very close relationship that he knows when he can and cannot push the boundaries. At one point, royal biographer Brian Hoey revealed he gave the sovereign a shower cap with the slogan "Ain't Life a B****" in 2013.