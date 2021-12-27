'Don't Look Up' Sparks Memes, Commentary As Fans React to New Netflix Movie
The satire follows the conflicting attitudes of powerful people as a giant comet threatens to destroy Earth—and viewers feel it reflects the world...www.newsweek.com
The satire follows the conflicting attitudes of powerful people as a giant comet threatens to destroy Earth—and viewers feel it reflects the world...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1