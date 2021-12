Though Social Security has been around for ages, the program can change every year. Some upcoming changes could have a positive effect, but others may do the opposite. There are certain Social Security changes coming down the pike that can benefit seniors. One such change is the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment benefits will be getting come 2022. Once that raise is implemented, the average monthly benefit will rise from $1,565 to $1,657.

