ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City subway services are set to run less frequently this week as COVID-19 cases soar

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdA25_0dWds2b600

Commuting to work on an electric scooter.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

  • Subway services across New York City are set to run less frequently from Monday to Thursday.
  • NYCTA said that it had been "affected by the COVID surge," without elaborating.
  • The city's seven-day moving average hit a record 12,480 new cases on Wednesday.

Subway services across New York City are set to run less frequently from Monday to Thursday as COVID-19 cases swell.

The New York City Transit Authority, a division of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said on Sunday that subways would be less frequent and passengers may have to wait longer for their train. It advised people to check travel information in advance.

In a tweet announcing the scheduling changes, NYCTA said that it had been "affected by the COVID surge," without elaborating.

Other transport providers have slashed services as staff members have caught or been exposed to the virus. More than 700 flights within, into, or out of the US were canceled on Monday , per FlightAware, with many US airlines citing staff sickness.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across the US in recent weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 291,671 new cases on Monday, December 20, 205,076 on Tuesday, and 243,817 on Wednesday, the most-recent day for which data is available over the holiday period.

The highest number of new cases since the start of the pandemic was reported on January 8, when the CDC added 294,015 cases.

The rise in cases comes amid the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the US and cases are surging in other countries, too. Studies suggest that the variant is more transmissible than previous variants like Delta, though some data suggests that its symptoms appear milder .

Though national COVID-19 cases haven't yet hit a new weekly peak, cases in New York City have soared. The city's seven-day moving average hit a record 12,480 cases on Wednesday, the most-recent day for which CDC data is available. At the height of last winter's peak, the city's seven-day moving average reached 6,346, CDC data shows.

New York City travelers can now get free PCR tests at the Times Square-42nd Street subway station and Grand Central Station. The Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street subway station and the Times Square-42nd Street subway station have also both opened sites for booster jabs.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida sets record again with 77,848 newly reported cases; hospitalizations double in a week

Florida reported 77,848 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, busting the previous record set just one day earlier, and increased its total death count by 90, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases has more than doubled in a week, soaring to 36,781 on Wednesday. Some of Thursday’s newly reported cases were from the previous few days and ...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Subway#Commuting#Covid#Insider Subway#Nycta#Flightaware#Cdc#Omicron
Antelope Valley Press

US: New COVID-19 cases are soaring

CHICAGO — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the US have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious Omicron variant. New cases per day have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

New COVID-19 testing sites open at New York City subway stations

The MTA is offering COVID-19 testing at subway stations to make testing more accessible for commuters starting Thursday. MTA officials say they're hoping to increase the number of testing sites in an effort to fight the recent surge in COVID cases. The city saw more than 20,000 positive cases Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Business Insider

Business Insider

345K+
Followers
22K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy