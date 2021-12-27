Lehigh Valley boys basketball: Here are the holiday tournaments local teams are participating in

In the week between Christmas and New Year’s in 1981, Whitehall traveled to Reading’s Geigle Complex to participate in a holiday boys basketball tournament.

On consecutive nights, the Zephyrs beat Philadelphia power Overbrook and then topped Reading in three overtimes for a holiday championship.

Whitehall’s best player was Scott Coval, and three months later, his Zephyrs won the PIAA 3A championship, at that point the highest classification in the state.

Forty years later, Parkland is going to Reading to participate in a holiday tournament. The Trojans, like Zephyrs in 1981, are considered one of the area’s best boys basketball teams. And, as was the case in 1981, a Coval is leading the team.

This time, it’s Scott’s son, Nick Coval, who will be among those in the spotlight as the Trojans travel to Reading to take on Devon Prep on Monday night.

They will return Tuesday night hoping to play in the tournament title game, possibly against the host Red Knights.

It’s one of the more intriguing of the many holiday tournaments this week while the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and Colonial League are on hiatus until next week.

As is the case with just about everything in high school sports, the holiday tournaments were wiped out by the pandemic a year ago as teams were limited in where they could play.

A year later, COVID-19 is still prevalent and some late scrambling has been done to fill the fields for some tournaments. Some events won’t crown champions and will instead be round-robins to get in some games.

Among the special attractions is an Allen-Liberty meeting in the first round of the Canaries’ tournament Tuesday. The two schools met every season in boys basketball for nearly 100 years until they couldn’t last year because of the coronavirus.

Both are celebrating 100 years of basketball ,and Allen will honor its 1,000-point scorers in a ceremony either before the game or at halftime.

Notre Dame-Green Pond is spending a few days at State College and will play Loyalsock, a defending state champion in its opener.

One of the longest-running tournaments is the Slatington Rotary Classic at Northern Lehigh, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary Monday and Tuesday.

The granddaddy of all local basketball tournaments is the Fleetwood Tiger Classic, which has been held 57 times in Berks County.

Some coaches like to play in tournaments, some like to play single games and others prefer not to play at all and work on things at practice. Some like to stay home, others like to travel and get a bonding experience.

Salisbury coach Jason Weaver enjoys hosting a tournament at Bill Paulik Gym each December and the opportunity to see some teams from outside the league.

“I love that tournament because we get to be at home, which is nice, and we didn’t get to do it last year obviously,” Weaver said. “We haven’t won that tournament in the last five years, but this year I think we’re going to be able to compete and would be nice to win that championship for the first time in awhile.”

Weaver has won 201 games in his 14-year Salisbury career and when he attained the 200-win milestone, he thought back to all of the players he coached and the people who played a role in all of his victories.

“Dylan Belletiere and Brad Vangeli are now on my staff as coaches and there were a lot of former players in the stands when I got to 200,” Weaver said. “It’s really all about the players. I’ve been blessed to have great kids over the years.”

The holiday season is the time of reflection and Whitehall winning that Reading tournament 40 years ago is something those players still talk about.

More memories will be made this week. Here’s a look at many of the tournaments being played in the region:

ALLEN

Tuesday

Muhlenberg Twp. vs. Liberty, 5 p.m.

Allen vs Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 5 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

BELVIDERE

MONDAY

Pen Argyl vs. Sussex Tech, 1:30 p.m. Monday

Belvidere vs. North Warren, 5 p.m., Monday

TUESDAY

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

BOYERTOWN

Tuesday

Pennridge vs. Gov. Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.

Boyertown vs. Avon Grove, 7:30

Wednesday

Consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Tuesday

Pleasant Valley vs. Allentown Central Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Roberto Clemente vs. Springside Chestnut Hill, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

EASTON ROTARY

Tuesday

West Philadelphia vs. Easton, 6 p.m.

Bangor vs. Phillipsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

FLEETWOOD TIGER CLASSIC

Tuesday

Brandywine vs. Upper Perk, 6 p.m.

Fleetwood vs. Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

HONESDALE

Monday

Western Wayne vs. ES South, 6 p.m.

Honesdale vs. Wallenpaupack, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHERN LEHIGH ROTARY

Monday

Lehighton vs. Palmerton, 6:30 p.m.

Jim Thorpe vs. Northern Lehigh, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Consolation, 6:30 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

NORTH POCONO

Monday

Wyoming Valley West vs. Pocono Mountain East, 6 p.m.

North Pocono vs. Forest City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

PINE GROVE CARDINAL CLASSIC

Monday

Freedom vs. Nativity BVM of Pottsville, 3 p.m.

Pine Grove Area vs. Mahanoy Area, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

READING

Monday

Devon Prep vs. Parkland, 6 p.m.

Pocono Mountain West vs. Reading 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

RIVERSIDE

Monday

West Scranton vs. Stroudsburg, 6 p.m.

Riverside vs TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

SALISBURY

Tuesday

Northampton vs. Quakertown, 5:30 p.m.

Salisbury vs. Saucon Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:15 p.m.

SPRING-FORD

Tuesday

Emmaus vs. Spring-Ford, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Emmaus vs. Central Bucks South, 5 p.m.

STATE COLLEGE

Wednesday

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Loyalsock Twp., 3 p.m.

State College vs. Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation, 12:15 p.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

WHITEHALL ZEPHYR CLASSIC

Wednesday

Nazareth vs. North Hunterdon, 5:30 p.m.

Downingtown West vs. Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

WILSON AREA

Tuesday

Wilson vs. Palisades, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Notre Dame-ES vs. Palisades, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame-ES vs. Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

