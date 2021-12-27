Springdale Mayor Michael Bishop honors pledge to only serve 2 terms

On December 20, 2021, Hopewell Township Mayor Julie Blake and the Township Committee honored volunteers on boards, committees, and commissions who have served 10 or more years. Each person received a certificate of appreciation and a commemorative 2021 quarter depicting “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” sealed in a case. Citizen volunteers play a critical role in service to the Hopewell Valley community. We have six Advisory Committees who provide input and counsel on Affordable Housing, Open Space priorities, Deer Management, Senior Services, Recreation, and Agricultural preservation. Additional, volunteers serve on the Environmental and Historic Preservation Commissions, the Planning Board, and the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Hopewell Township has nearly 100 people serving the Township and we are thankful that they have volunteered their time, talent and service to our community.

