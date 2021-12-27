Springdale Mayor Michael Bishop honors pledge to only serve 2 terms

The city of Manchester will enter the new year with a new leader for the first time in nearly five decades. Manchester Mayor Milt Kramer is retiring from the job he started on September 16th, 1974. The Decorah native says government was never originally in his plans when he first came to Manchester in the 1960s as a teacher and basketball coach. He gained some notoriety as a coach and then was approached about running.
Over the past 41 years, Karen Harrell said she has worked to protect the long-term financial health for the city of Lake Charles. Harrell is retiring as the city’s finance director Dec. 31 after serving in that position since 2007. The City Council on Dec. 15 adopted a resolution to appoint Emily McDaniel as the city’s new finance director upon Harrell’s retirement.
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak Mayor-elect Shawnna Silvius is looking forward to beginning her first term as mayor. In a special ceremony earlier this month, Silvius took the oath of office as the new Mayor of Red Oak, alongside newly elected City Council members Brian Bills and Tim Fridolph. Silvius defeated incumbent Mayor Bill Billings, securing over 53% of the vote in November, ending a 10-year tenure for Billings. While her term won't officially begin until January 1st, Silvius says she felt the ceremony affirmed the city was ready to work together moving forward.
Outgoing Summit Hill Mayor Paul McArdle, who served in that position for the past two decades, was honored by the borough council at Monday’s meeting. The mayor chose not to seek re-election this year. He was mayor since 2001 and before that was a member of the borough council for two years.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s two top officials said their goodbyes in their final joint news conference Tuesday. Mayor Michelle De La Isla said her term came with a big learning curve. “I did not know what certain sectors of our community thought about our police,...
ALPENA, Mich.– An awards ceremony took place at last night’s city council meeting. Mayor Matt Waligora presented ten city workers with awards for their dedication and commitment to the city of Alpena. Human resources director Kathy Himes said the award recipients are some of the most deserving employees...
LEWISBURG — Judy Wagner, the face of Lewisburg for more than two decades, tried to sneak into Campus Theatre on Sunday afternoon to blend into the crowd as she had done for years as the borough’s mayor. Her friend Cindy Peltier, and more than 150 others, weren’t going...
What an honor and pleasure it has been for me to be able to serve the great city of Spanish Fork for the past 16 years as both a city councilman and as mayor. Time has gone by so quickly. It seems like only yesterday I threw my name in the ring for public service. Since that time, I’ve seen the city grow in so many different ways.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla and first-time Councilman Royal Mayo were sworn in on Friday morning in Jefferson County Municipal Court. Both were sworn in by Judge John Mascio with words from City Manager James Mavromatis. Each gave a brief speech expressing their gratitude for family...
BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) In the same room where Theodore Roosevelt took the Presidential oath 120 years ago, Byron Brown became the first Buffalo mayor to take the oath for a fifth term in office. Pastor William Gillison, of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and City Court Judge Craig Hannah joined Brown and his family for the […]
Youngstown Mayor, Jamael Tito Brown was inaugurated into his second term as mayor Wednesday night. Dozens gathered at Union Baptist Church to officially celebrate the start of Mayor Brown's second term. Brown says he will continue to focus on pandemic relief efforts, as well as mental health for city residents...
KVUE — Former City of Austin Mayor Bruce Todd died on Christmas at the age of 72, according to a family spokesperson. Todd served two terms as mayor, first elected in June 1991 and retired in June 1997. In his time as mayor, he and the Austin City Council considered issues such as airport relocation, wilderness preservation, and transferring the city-run hospital to Seton. He also helped recruit major employers to the city, like Samsung, AMD, and Applied Materials.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson nears the end of his final term, he penned a letter to the residents he’s served for more than 30 years. The four-term, 57th mayor of Cleveland was first elected in 2005 when he defeated incumbent Jane Campbell. Read...
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is leaving office after serving two terms in the top post and nearly two total decades at City Hall, including his time as a council member. WVXU Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson and local government reporter Becca Costello talk to the mayor. Whitney Siddiqi with the Ohio...
Now is the winter of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s discontent. A pitiable individual who has been deserted by all but the developer vultures and others that feed off his political carcass for fun and profit. Even his wife of 28 years, Mary Louise Lee, has deserted the philandering mayor and is seeking a divorce. His Honor’s biggest problem is that his final day isn’t officially until July 23, 2023.
On December 20, 2021, Hopewell Township Mayor Julie Blake and the Township Committee honored volunteers on boards, committees, and commissions who have served 10 or more years. Each person received a certificate of appreciation and a commemorative 2021 quarter depicting “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” sealed in a case. Citizen volunteers play a critical role in service to the Hopewell Valley community. We have six Advisory Committees who provide input and counsel on Affordable Housing, Open Space priorities, Deer Management, Senior Services, Recreation, and Agricultural preservation. Additional, volunteers serve on the Environmental and Historic Preservation Commissions, the Planning Board, and the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Hopewell Township has nearly 100 people serving the Township and we are thankful that they have volunteered their time, talent and service to our community.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh was sworn in Thursday for his second term in office in front of a small crowd at Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre. Walsh said the challenge and excitement of being mayor is part managing the moment. In his first term meant dealing with a pandemic, police reform and an unpopular statue of Christopher Columbus. But it also meant having an eye on the future. That’s where Walsh sees much of his second term building on the first, with many existing projects in the pipeline.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Spa City’s Recreation Center has a new name. It’s now called the Scott T. Johnson Recreation Center, named in honor of the mayor who saw the facility built. A small renaming ceremony was held Thursday afternoon, unveiling the first of three sets of lettering that will adorn the building. A larger, more elaborate formal ceremony will be held in the spring, when larger gatherings will hopefully be safer.
Finance was the name of the game for the Liberal City Commission’s last meeting of 2021 Tuesday evening. Up first among the meeting’s financial items was discussion of the 2020 audit review and then the 2021 audit contract with Hay, Rice & Associates. “In your packet is the...
