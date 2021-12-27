ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

NC Biotech is finalist for potential $100M grant to boost life science workforce

By Zac Ezzone
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A consortium led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

Argonne to help develop isotope science workforce as part of $2 million DOE investment in traineeship program

Newswise — The program reimagines a pathway for workforce development in isotope R&D and production. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recently announced $2 million in funding to establish a first-of-its-kind traineeship program in isotope R&D, production and processing. The program, known as the Horizon-broadening Isotope Production Pipeline Opportunities (HIPPO) program, aims to develop the future isotope production workforce for the nation and the DOE Isotope Program (IP).
INDUSTRY
Inside Indiana Business

French Life Sciences Company Expanding to Brownsburg

A biotechnology company headquartered in France has chosen central Indiana for its second U.S.-based manufacturing facility. Orano Med LLC plans to initially invest more than $15 million to acquire and equip the former Mainstay building in Brownsburg and create about a dozen jobs. The company says the facility will be...
BROWNSBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sciences#In The Life#Biotechnology#Workforce Development#Nc Biotech
Commercial Observer

Tracking LA’s Life Sciences Growth

Both investment in and demand for life sciences space are rising in Los Angeles, further establishing the sector as one of the fastest-growing alternative asset classes after the pandemic. CBRE’s most recent national life sciences report shows increasing developer interest in Los Angeles. For example, CoStar reported this week that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theroanokestar.com

Virginia Tech Named Finalist For Up to $100 Million in Federal Challenge Grant

Virginia Tech is competing for as much as $100 million in federal funds to support economic development through a regional transportation and logistics cluster that will accelerate the adoption of electric and automated vehicles and revitalize the economy of Southern and Southwest Virginia. A coalition led by the university was...
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
Triad Business Journal

Startup university founder: Online education is key to global talent pipeline

Two years into launching, Nexford University is growing its enrollment and taking on a lofty goal: addressing global economic inequality. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
COLLEGES
ABC 15 News

Phoenix tops nation for life sciences jobs growth

PHOENIX — The Phoenix metro topped the nation for growth in life sciences employment between 2019 and 2020, according to a new CBRE Group Inc. study, and that employment growth has fueled a need for specialized real estate space that can accommodate lab and research uses. Metro Phoenix’s life...
PHOENIX, AZ
Maui News

Maui-led project gets $200K science grant

A Maui-led research project intended to study new materials with possible uses in advanced electronics and carbon capture has received a $200,000 National Science Foundation Award. Led by Chad Junkermeier, materials computation laboratory instructor at the University of Hawaii Maui College, the project aims to contribute to better devices to...
CHEMISTRY
carolinacoastonline.com

NC Sea Grant accepting research grant proposals through Feb. 4

MOREHEAD CITY — There’s still time for environmental researchers in Carteret County and beyond to submit proposals for a research grant from N.C. Sea Grant. NCSG’s Community Collaborative Research Grant program is accepting proposals through Friday, Feb. 4 for projects to start later in 2022. According to NCSG, an N.C. State University-based program that provides research, education and outreach opportunities relating to coastal issues in North Carolina, the research grant program brings communities and researchers together to study high-priority environmental and economic issues in North Carolina.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Biloxi Sun Herald

Project to boost Gulf Coast economy is a finalist for major federal funding

A coalition led by the University of Southern Mississippi that aims to jumpstart economic development on the Gulf Coast is a finalist for federal stimulus funds from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The Gulf Blue Initiative is one of 60 finalists for EDA’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” a program...
BILOXI, MS
Triad Business Journal

Capital Development Services Announces Leadership Changes

As Capital Development Services (known as “CapDev”) marks its 37th year this month, the philanthropy consulting and executive search firm announces recent promotions to recognize achievements and ongoing growth. Ann Bennett-Phillips, who is celebrating 15 years with the firm as a partner, will become president. Allan Burrows, a partner who has spent over 27 years with the company with the last 15 years as president, will become chief executive officer. Clare Jordan, who also has 15 years with the company, will move from director of marketing to vice president. Aside from the changes in titles, Clare Jordan's role has expanded from director of marketing to now include increased client engagement and broadened involvement in the social sector on behalf of the firm. All changes will become effective January 1, 2022. Burrows announced the changes this month, saying “As CapDev continues to grow and serve the nonprofit sector, it is important to recognize the critical role that the CapDev team plays and their dedication to ensure client success. These title promotions highlight key personnel who continue to demonstrate their role in making CapDev a leader in the field of philanthropy and executive search. I am excited about the company’s trajectory and its dynamic service to the nonprofit sector.” Founded in NC in 2004 and headquartered in Winston-Salem for the past 15 years, CapDev partners exclusively with nonprofit clients throughout North Carolina and surrounding states in the Southeastern U.S. With a focus on delivering strategic guidance in relational philanthropy which achieves campaign and search success to build long-term nonprofit sustainability, CapDev has worked with hundreds of nonprofits, colleges and major universities, faith communities, and arts and environmental organizations. The firm also tracks social sector industry trends and is known for providing engaging presentations in dozens of area conferences. “CapDev is known for our client-focused relationships, our extensive knowledge of and relationships with philanthropic leaders in Southeast, and experienced and thoughtful advice to provide nonprofits the tools to do the good work they do even better,” said Bennett-Phillips. “We are making these changes to build and expand the firm’s leadership in the field of nonprofit consulting.” “The new titles reflect the stature of our work and expanded responsibilities,” said Jordan, also with the firm since 2006. “It is a privilege to strategize and guide our client partners in enhancing their abilities to serve their communities. And I feel fortunate to take more a leadership role in our company now as well.”
BUSINESS
San Diego Business Journal

Turning Standard Buildings Into Life Science Labs

Taking a standard office building and turning it into a place of wonder and discovery for life science is the challenge that the San Diego architectural firm Delawie was given by Sterling Bay West. Delawie, based in Bay Park, is completely redesigning a 62,000-square-foot office building in Sorrento Valley. “That...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad

Comments / 0

Community Policy