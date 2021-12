This incredible car has been an icon of insane technological innovation in speed and racing. In the early 1960s, Ford was in a highly frustrating position for the all-American powerhouse of innovation. Ford wanted to do business with the incredible manufacturer of intense Italian supercars known as Ferrari. But, of course, Enzo had some other ideas as he would go on to trick Ford into forcing the opposing buyer to raise his bid right into Ferrari's price range and simultaneously make Henry Ford II look like a fool. But, like a genuine American automotive manufacturer, Ford quickly got to work with a man named Carroll Shelby to create the famous Ford GT40 and subsequently beat the Ferrari racers into the ground as if today "we are better than you at the thing you are best at." Fast forward 53 years, and the most recent description of the Ford GT is still kicking ass and taking names.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO