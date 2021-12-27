ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3-year-old Lina Khil still missing a week later

KENS 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe case that's gained national attention. Lina...

www.kens5.com

cbslocal.com

Amber Alert Issued For 3-Year-Old San Antonio Girl Lina Khil

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued late Monday night for 3-year-old Lina Khil of San Antonio. Police said she was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. The Texas Department of Public Safety is calling her disappearance an abduction and investigators believe she is in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Search for missing 3-year-old Lina Khil enters sixth day. Here’s everything we know.

SAN ANTONIO – Search efforts for missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil are still in full force on Christmas Day as San Antonio police and the FBI work to locate her. Although the police presence at the family’s home may look different due to the holiday, SAPD said the search efforts will continue and that their resources are being redirected “to be proactive as possible.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

‘The longer the time lapses, the less hopeful we become’: Search continues for missing 3-year-old Lina Khil

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Wednesday evening officers “have not had much success” in their search for missing 3-year-old Lina Khil. Despite combing through hours of surveillance footage and sending search parties through the wooded area around where Lina was last seen, police have not been able to find any leads on the child’s whereabouts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WDBO

Reward increases to $150,000 for missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil in Texas

NEW YORK — More than $150,000 has been raised to help find a missing 3-year-old girl in San Antonio, Texas, who local officials say may be in "grave, immediate danger." Lina Sadar Khil was last seen on Monday, Dec. 20 between 4 and 5 p.m. at a park on the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio, according to police. She was reported by her family as missing when she disappeared from a park near their home.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Missing 3-year-old girl Lina Sadar Khil may be in ‘grave, immediate danger’, Texas police say

Texas police are searching for a missing three-year-old girl, Lina Sadar Khil, who they believe may be in “grave, immediate danger”.ABC News reports that the girl was last seen Monday between 4pm and 5pm near the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. Her family reported her missing, and a family member told the outlet there was no indication she was with another member of the family. During a press conference, SAPD Chief William McManus told reporters that Lina was playing at a playground with her mother at their apartment building just before she disappeared. Lina's mother left...
PUBLIC SAFETY
news4sanantonio.com

Officers, K-9 units continue to search for Lina Khil after she went missing 8 days ago

SAN ANTONIO -- As the search for missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil enters day eight, San Antonio Police say there are no major updates as to where she might be. San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) Chief William McManus says while they have shut down the command post at the apartment complex and USAA, they "have not lessened the intensity" of their search -- neither SAPD or the FBI.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

