3-year-old Lina Khil still missing a week later

Texas police are searching for a missing three-year-old girl, Lina Sadar Khil, who they believe may be in “grave, immediate danger”.ABC News reports that the girl was last seen Monday between 4pm and 5pm near the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. Her family reported her missing, and a family member told the outlet there was no indication she was with another member of the family. During a press conference, SAPD Chief William McManus told reporters that Lina was playing at a playground with her mother at their apartment building just before she disappeared. Lina's mother left...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO