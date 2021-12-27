ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

COVID vaccine cocktails: A guide to mixing and matching Pfizer, Moderna, J&J booster shots

By Lindsey Leake, Treasure Coast Newspapers
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bl4LH_0dWdpWdm00

So, you’re thinking of getting your COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

As recently as mid-October, only select populations that had completed their primary, two-dose Pfizer series were eligible for a booster. Now, not only is everyone 16 and older eligible, they’re also free to choose which type of booster they want — regardless of which pharmaceutical company manufactured their first dose(s).

That’s right: If you got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot , you can get a Moderna or Pfizer booster two months later. Completed the primary, two-dose Moderna series? In six months, you can opt for the Pfizer or J&J booster. And if you started with Pfizer, you can get a Moderna or J&J booster after six months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention frequently has updated its vaccine guidelines since first recommending boosters for certain groups Sept. 24 .

Most recently, the agency recommended people opt for one of the two mRNA vaccines, produced by Pfizer and Moderna, over J&J’s viral vector vaccine, citing “the latest evidence on vaccine effectiveness, vaccine safety and rare adverse events, and consideration of the U.S. vaccine supply.”

However, the Dec. 16 announcement assured that receiving any vaccine is preferable to being unvaccinated, and did not change the CDC’s booster guidelines.

Previously reported: COVID booster shots are now recommended for all American adults

“They both work very similarly, in that they teach your own immune system how to fight against COVID-19, but they do it in a little bit of a different manner,” Dr. Kruti Yagnik said, referring to the mRNA and viral vector vaccines.

As soon as you’re eligible for a booster, the best option for your health and that of those around you is to get the one that’s first available, said Yagnik, an infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida.

Vaccine-induced protection wanes over time, which is why “the booster is especially very important when it comes to preventing COVID-19 infection and severe disease,” she said.

Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection, too. As of Monday, the omicron variant accounts for more than 70% of new cases in the U.S. , according to the CDC.

Yes, omicron has overtaken delta.: No, it's not March 2020.

COVID pandemic approaches two years: Stressed hospitals, weary nurses brace for another COVID-19 winter surge

Who can get a COVID booster shot and when?

Everyone 16 and older in the U.S. is eligible for a free booster shot, but there are restrictions based on age and how long it’s been since your primary dose(s).

You may not receive a booster shot until you have waited at least:

  • J&J: Two months after your first and only dose
  • Pfizer and Moderna: Six months after your second dose.

If you’re 16 or 17 years old, you’re permitted to receive only a Pfizer booster. If you’re 18 or older, you may select any of the three boosters.

Are COVID boosters different from primary doses?

The J&J booster, which doesn’t contain mRNA, is no different than the primary dose.

The Pfizer booster contains 30 micrograms of mRNA, as does each of the two primary doses.

The Moderna booster is a half-dose, but that’s “more than enough to boost immunity,” Yagnik said. It contains 50 micrograms of mRNA, while each of the two primary doses contains 100.

Can immunocompromised people get a COVID booster?

People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems — such as those undergoing cancer treatment — have a host of options for increasing protection against COVID-19.

If you fall into this category, the CDC recommends you first get what’s called an “additional dose” — a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least 28 days after completing your primary series. Six months after that, you also may get any booster, which would be your fourth dose in all.

Children 12-17 with compromised immune systems may receive an additional Pfizer dose; 16- and 17-year-olds also may receive a Pfizer booster.

Immunocompromised people who got the J&J shot aren’t eligible for an additional dose, but still may receive any booster at least two months later.

Consult your health care provider about which option may be most effective for you.

Is it safe to mix and match COVID booster doses?

The CDC authorized mix-and-match boosters in part based on the results of a clinical study sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases .

The Pfizer, Moderna and J&J boosters each demonstrated an enhanced immune response, regardless of which vaccine the participants initially had received.

Researchers also found that “using the mix-and-match strategy elicited either a similar or a higher response as compared to using the same vaccine,” Yagnik said. “All of them are safe, all of them are efficacious, and it’s your choice on which one you want to go with.”

Can children under 16 get a COVID booster shot?

Children 5-15 may complete the primary, two-dose Pfizer series — a pediatric, 10-microgram dose for those 5-11 and an adult dose for those 12-15 — but are not yet eligible for a booster.

Immunocompromised adolescents 12-15 may receive an additional dose, but not a booster.

COVID vaccines for kids: Here's how to talk to your children about shots

Experts say equity is key: Will children of color get vaccinated at the rates of other kids?

“I do anticipate that they’ll probably recommend boosters for [children] as well,” Yagnik said. “As each day passes, we get more and more information. We should know … in the next couple of months.”

Follow Lindsey Leake on Twitter @NewsyLindsey

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: COVID vaccine cocktails: A guide to mixing and matching Pfizer, Moderna, J&J booster shots

Comments / 27

stePHa
4d ago

They are telling the UN jabbed to take the jab because it works and then telling the jabbed to get a booster because the jab doesn’t work. All the while telling everyone that the UN jabbed are putting the jabbed in danger by not getting the jab that did not protect the jabbed. Someone is lying to we the people.

Reply(4)
18
Ndlovukazi Zenabi
4d ago

Maybe they'll work then...? Too many vaxxed are getting "virused"? These shots do not work it appears!

Reply
7
Related
Fast Company

What people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to know about boosters

As the omicron variant quickly spreads, Americans are getting booster shots of COVID vaccines at a record pace—last week, nearly 7 million people got boosters. For most people, it’s their third shot. But for the smaller group of people who started with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s only their second. Does that mean that J&J recipients are less protected?
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer Disclosed Bad News Regarding Its COVID-19 Vaccine For Children

Drugmaker Pfizer unleashed disappointing reports on Friday, stating that the outcomes of clinical tests of its low-dose Corona Virus vaccine on youthful kids aged 2-5 revealed a loss to make the desired immune reaction in that age frame. As a consequence, Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer’s director of vaccine investigation, informed investors...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#J J#American
cbs17

Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine FDA approved but Pfizer’s is?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to have its vaccine receive full approval from the Federal Drug Administration. That stamp of approval was given in August. Pfizer had requested full approval in May. Moderna requested full approval from the FDA in June. While it started...
RALEIGH, NC
Ars Technica

Third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine leads to 37-fold jump in antibodies

Moderna announced Monday that its booster provides protection against COVID-19 variant omicron. In its testing, Moderna found a 50-microgram dose resulted in a 37-fold increase of antibodies compared to vaccinated, unboosted individuals. A 100 µg dose, which is the same amount used in the first two vaccine doses, provided even...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Why does the J&J COVID vaccine require only one shot?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me why the Johnson & Johnson vaccination only requires one shot to be considered fully vaccinated as opposed to the others that require two shots? I understand some vaccinations require a booster shot. But usually it’s months or a year or two before the second one is required, if I remember giving my kids their vaccinations and the scheduling requirements.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
SlashGear

CDC advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson

When possible, advisers with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the public should choose Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson version. The agency has published a lengthy presentation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting held on December 16 that includes a few dozen pages on the current data, risk-benefit analysis, and more. Among other things, the presentation includes details on a very rare potential side effect linked to nine deaths.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Moderna booster update: How much does it protect against omicron and for how long?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. New research from Denmark and the UK this week demonstrates that mRNA boosters -- like Moderna's and Pfizer's -- offer significant protection against the new omicron variant of COVID-19. However, data from the UK on Friday indicates that booster protection starts to decrease notably after 10 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
soyacincau.com

Khairy: Pfizer and AstraZeneca recipients will now get COVID-19 vaccine booster 3 months after second dose

Health Ministery Khairy Jamaluddin has announced a shorter COVID-19 vaccine booster dose interval for Pfizer and AstraZeneca recipients, cutting down from 6 to 3 months. Previously, the technical working group of the COVID-19 immunisation task force recommends individuals fully vaccinated with Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to get their booster shot 6 months after receiving the second dose. The shorter 3-month interval for boosters is also recommended by health regulators in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

332K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy