4 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Hammered in 2021 Could be Huge 2022 Winners

While 2021 has been a great year for stock investors, with 20% and more gains across the major indexes, just five stocks accounted for the lion's share of the upside in the S&P 500. The median price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is at the highest level since the dot-com collapse in 1999 and 2000 as well. Many of the top stocks in 2020 that investors held in 2021 were absolutely hammered this past year.



When screening our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks that were big candidates for tax-loss selling this year, we came across four top companies that were absolutely blistered. These four stocks are all down 30% or more this year but have incredible prospects and look like great ideas for growth stock aficionados looking for stocks to rotate into their portfolios.

All four are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms, but it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Activision Blizzard

This remains a top gaming pick on Wall Street, and it could be a very solid idea now. Activision Blizzard Inc. ( NASDAQ: ATVI ) develops and publishes online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile and tablet games worldwide. The stock is down a stunning 36% since posting highs in January.

The company develops and publishes interactive entertainment software products through retail channels or digital downloads and downloadable content to a range of gamers. Its legacy franchise Call of Duty continues to be hugely popular.

Investors receive a 0.51% dividend. The Raymond James $90 price target compares to the consensus target of $92.47. The most recent Activision Blizzard stock trade was reported at $65.16 a share.

Global Payments

As the economy continues to ramp up in 2022, this top company should benefit in a big way. Global Payments Inc. ( NYSE: GPN ) provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The company operates through three segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform, as well as commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments.

The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses under the Netspend brand.

Shareholders receive a 0.50% dividend. Raymond James has a $195 price target on Global Payments stock, while the consensus target is $190.95. The stock most recently closed at $135.37 a share.

Las Vegas Sands

With casinos open and thriving again, this is a great long-term play for growth investors. Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( NYSE: LVS ) develops, owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.



The company owns and operates the Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, the Parisian Macao, the Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China, as well as Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

It also owns and operates the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities.

The company has eliminated its dividend, and it said in a statement back in May it has ended its plans to open an integrated resort casino in Japan.

The Goldman Sachs analysts estimate 91% earnings growth for the company in 2022, which is down a stunning 42% from highs set in March. Their $67 price target is well above the $49.13 consensus target for Las Vegas Sands stock. Shares were last seen trading at $38.59 per share.

Penn National Gaming

This is a Wall Street favorite for online gaming and gambling, and it has backed up in a huge way after a massive run earlier this year. Penn National Gaming Inc. ( NASDAQ: PENN ) owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and it operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and it operates an online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Last year, Penn National bought a 36% stake in Barstool Sports valued at $450 million, along with options to increase its stake to 50% in the future. Barstool is a sports media empire that claims 66 million monthly active users, roughly 100 million social media followers and two of the top 30 podcasts in the country.

While the shares were not added to the S&P 500 until March of this year, Penn National Gaming stock is down an incredible 62% from highs posted that same month. With huge growth potential, and a big drop in the share price, this is an incredible play for aggressive growth investors. The $99 Goldman Sachs price target compares with the consensus target of $83.59 and the most recent close at $51.40.



These battered stocks have as much as 90% upside to the analysts' price targets, and even if they only get halfway to the targets, they will be huge winners. It may make sense to nibble at some now and wait until tax selling season for 2021 has passed. However, when January rolls around, that may be the time to add shares in earnest toward a larger position.