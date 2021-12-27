ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

This Is the Largest Cruise Ship in the World

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLf0M_0dWdp4Fv00 The cruise ship business used to be a significant part of the global travel industry. Huge ships took hundreds, if not thousands, of people per ship on trips that ranged from several days to several months. Carnival Cruises and Royal Caribbean had stock market values of $50 billion each. Royal Caribbean had revenue of almost $11 billion in 2019.

The cruise business is among the older parts of the overall travel industry. Huge luxury liners, including the Titanic, were part of a business that goes back to the early years of the 20th century.

Apart from World Wars I and II, the cruise industry is in as bad a shape as it has been since it began. The COVID-19 virus caused large outbreaks on the largest ships. In early 2020, the outbreaks on some ships rose into the hundreds. Cruise companies were at risk for bankruptcy, although the largest were able to raise money to tide them over until customers return. Unfortunately, the current wave of the COVID-19 virus has caused a new set of outbreaks on ships recently.

Before the crippling interruption of COVID-19, cruises were so popular that companies in the industry began to build larger and larger ships so that they could hold thousands of passengers per trip. Some of these are over 1,000 feet long, which makes them longer than aircraft carriers, and some house over 5,000 people.

The mega-cruise ships have been built mostly in the past decade and a half. Most of the largest have been built by Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Lines.

The largest cruise ship probably will not hold the crown for long. Even larger ones have already started to be built, and one is in trials at sea.

The largest cruise ship in the world today is Symphony of the Seas , part of the Royal Caribbean fleet. It weighs 227,625 tons and is 1,187 feet long. Put into commission in 2018, it carries 5,400 passengers. It will soon be replaced by Wonder of the Seas, another ship in the Royal Caribbean International fleet. It is only slightly larger than Symphony, and it goes into commission this year.

Click here to read about the world's largest warship.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Avoid cruise travel as Omicron cases surge, says U.S. CDC

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people should avoid traveling on cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status, as daily COVID-19 cases in the country climb to record highs due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The move delivers another blow to the...
TRAVEL
elliott.org

Norwegian Cruise Line made us stay inside our cabin for four days! Is this legal?

Norwegian Cruise Line just forced a triple-vaccinated husband and wife to stay inside their cabin without reprieve for four days. And when the ship finally returned to New York, two burly NCL crew members inexplicably continued to prevent the couple’s escape. How is this possible? That’s what the bewildered COVID-negative duo wants to know.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Carnival Cruises#Ships#Carnival Cruise Lines#Symphony Of The Seas#Wonder Of The Seas
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
cruiseindustrynews.com

These Cruise Ships Continue to Sit in Limbo

While most of the world’s cruise ships are now back in service, an entire fleet of vessels continues to sit idle in several spots around the globe. These cruise vessels are entering 2022 without known plans for the future. Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest on 15 ships...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Dream Cruises Officially Resumes Homeport Deployment in Taiwan

Dream Cruises has officially ended its seven-month hiatus of cruising in Taiwan today with the resumption of the Explorer Dream’s Super Seacation itinerary out of Keelung, where guests of the inaugural sailing will enjoy a two-night cruise to Hualian in celebration of the New Year. “We are pleased to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

US billionaire’s yacht sinks gas tanker in Bahamas

A superyacht worth $51m owned by multimillionaire JR Ridinger crashed into a gas tanker and caused it to sink. The yacht, Utopia IV, rear-ended the tanker, the Tropic Breeze, in the Bahamas on Christmas Eve, with the collision taking place off the coast of New Providence Island at around 10pm. “The catastrophic force of the collision pierced the stern of the tanker causing the tanker to sink to the ocean floor at an estimated depth of 2,000 feet,” Maritime Management, which owns the Tropic Breeze, told the Caribbean National Weekly. They added that all “non-persistent materials”, such as liquefied...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks dive into negative territory after CDC recommends avoiding cruise travel

Shares of cruise operators took a dive into negative territory in midday trading Thursday, erasing earlier gains, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it now recommends avoiding cruise travel, "regardless of vaccination status," but stopped short of requiring a pause in sailings. The CDC said it has raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice to "Level 4: Very High" from "Level 3: High," reflecting increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the omicron variant. Shares of Carnival Corp. dropped 1.1%, Royal Caribbean Group fell 0.7% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shed 2.0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2% toward a record. Prior to the CDC's recommendation, shares of Carnival were up 3.5%, Royal Caribbean were up 2.2% and Norwegian were up 3.8% at their intraday highs. The CDC said those who still decide to travel on a cruise ship should be fully vaccinated before travel, and should get a vaccine booster if they are eligible.
TRAVEL
Axios

Omicron brings calls to pause cruise ships again

Cruise lines are facing pressure to temporarily cease sailing as they grapple with the worst COVID outbreaks since they resumed trips in the summer. Driving the news: The CDC on Thursday said all travelers should avoid cruises, no matter their vaccination status. Why it matters: Cruise lines could be plunged...
INDUSTRY
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Warns of Further Port Cancellations and Impacted Onboard Activities

Royal Caribbean International has informed guests booked on a voyage onboard one of its ships of possible changes to itineraries, as well as onboard activities that could be impacted in the near future. The letter comes in a week when several Royal Caribbean and other cruise ships have been denied...
Washington Post

Covid is spreading on cruises again. This time, they plan to keep sailing.

The cruise industry thought it had adapted to covid-19. After emerging from a 15-month shutdown with a slew of new regulations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ships got back on the water in late June. Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald said in a December earnings call that the company had established “effective” protocols for the 65,000 workers and 50 ships back in operation.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights due to virus controls

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for air crews, potentially adding to strain on global supply chains.Long-haul flights to Europe across the Pacific and to Riyadh and Dubai are suspended through Jan. 6, the airline said Thursday. It promised to try to help customers “mitigate the disruption.”The airline’s workforce is stretched thin after the quarantine for Cathay Pacific flight crews who return from abroad was extended to one week in a hotel room from three days.Thursday’s announcement gave no details, but The South China Morning Post newspaper...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Royal Caribbean bookings take a hit as Omicron fears worsen

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL.N) said on Thursday it was grappling with a drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations as COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. U.S. cruise ships have been gradually returning to the seas since late...
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

83K+
Followers
50K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy