An AR experience zone within the utopian garden filled with the scent of flowers. As you follow the scent of smoke, you will face a flower that holds the warmth. Inspired by Hanok(traditional Korean house) the exhibition area is an idealistic space where reality and unreality, past and present coexist. Traces of little birds and tiger patterned ridge illustrate the creatures of nature and the warmth of nature itself. The garden is designed to offer a comfortable resting space and it is filled with craft products based on usability, quality content with cutting edge technology, and cultural heritage.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO