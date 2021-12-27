ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Tinkerer Built a Bike Wheel Concept With 14 Legs. But Will It Work?

By Derya Ozdemir
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
Here comes YouTuber Colin Furze to answer a question that no one asked: What if your bike had legs and shoes instead of tires? While you may hear the words "shoes" and "boots" while a tire is being described, you wouldn't necessarily think actual footwear could be utilized to move a bike. Well, that's exactly what happens, so think again.

In this funky experiment, Furze tackles the project of building a bike wheel concept with 14 legs after getting inspiration from another YouTuber, basically moving the design a step forward.

The fact that he uses kid shoes make it so much eerier, and somehow, he manages to make it work, which will make you want to see him riding the bike in a crowded park simply to see people's reactions. If you want to see the project come to life, make sure you watch the video embedded above, and as always, enjoy!

