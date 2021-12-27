ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Business in Poland Saved as President Vetoes Controversial Media Bill

By Naman Ramachandran
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery Inc will not have to sell its Polish business after all. On Monday, President Andrzej Duda vetoed a controversial media bill that was passed in the Polish parliament earlier this month that would have forced the U.S. giant to sell its business in the country. Known as Lex...

