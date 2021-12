In October, GRTX announced that its phase 3 trial failed. Galera (GRTX) has had a strange couple of months, with a pivotal phase 3 trial that announced "negative" data in October turning out to be positive after a critical error with the CRO (Contract Research Organization) analysis was identified and corrected. The stock went through a rollercoaster ride, falling 70% in October and then rising 100% in December. Few people, I'm guessing, made money with this unpredictable move. Last year, too, the stock tanked after less than stellar data from a pancreatic cancer trial.

