A warm and windy day ahead but more heavy rain will work in for Tuesday
By David Siple
WLFI.com
4 days ago
(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! After around 0.1-0.4 inches of rain fell overnight, we will begin to clear things out later this morning and afternoon. A warm front is passing through the area this morning which is giving way to an impressive temperature gradient across the WLFI viewing area....
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A significant winter storm looks to impact the state over the weekend and could dump more than six inches of snow in southern Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa. “We’ve been mentioning this for several days and now...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday across much of the Deep South, including here in East Mississippi and West Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of the WTOK coverage area in the “slight risk” or a level two risk out of the five risk levels. The bigger risk will likely pass north of our area, however, a cold front will track across our area on Saturday evening with a line of strong and heavy thunderstorms. Storms will arrive between 5 PM and 8 PM Saturday, and they will exit our area between 10 PM Saturday and 1 AM Sunday. Embedded within that line of storms, a tornado and some damaging wind gusts are possible. There’s also some risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm ahead of the line of storms as early as 1-2 PM. The odds that we will experience severe weather here are bigger than with the last system that came through on Wednesday, however, this is not a major storm system. Still, be prepared to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens. If you’re hit by a severe thunderstorm that damages your home, it’s major to you.
The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a nasty setup to end 2021 and begin 2022 with rounds of strong to severe storms, heavy rains that may cause flooding and some late weekend snows on tap for the region. Let’s break down the threats:. SEVERE STORMS. We are likely to...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year!
Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon.
Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center
Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of...
Mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows in the low-mid 70s. A southerly breeze will be in place as well. WINDY conditions on Saturday. Expect sustain winds at 20-25 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.
Lafayette County now has an Enhanced Risk for severe weather on New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to arrive overnight tonight and last throughout the day on Saturday. Some of the storms could be severe. Winds could gust up to...
CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching.
New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day.
After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime. The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning.
Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore.
While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
PITTSBURGH — If you have plans outside this evening it will be mild in the low 50s. Take the umbrella as showers will develop in spots late evening as we ring in 2022. New Year’s Day will be soggy with periods of steady rain through the day, some areas south of Pittsburgh could see between 1″- 2″. Isolated higher amount is possible south of I-70. Keep an eye on creeks, streams and low-lying areas. High will once again be above average in the mid 50s.
(WLFI) - Good Friday morning! We are starting off fairly mild with areas of fog and drizzle. A warm front will lift through the area today and will help warm us up into the upper-40s to mid-50s. Expect mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon with a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Isolated snow showers are expected this morning as a result of a weak upper-level disturbance. This afternoon, the system will be decommissioned. Dry conditions are expected tonight, with an upper-level ridge dominating the region.
Arctic cold temperatures will arrive with a cold front through Saturday into Sunday.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Wrapping up 2021 with near-record warmth daily before winter returns on Sunday. New Year’s Eve looks
Hi everyone!
Kind of “WILD” that my first topic for you will be fog and mild, as we start the last day of 2021. But indeed such will be the case as we got to bed and especially in the A.M.
Matter of fact I think we could have pockets of dense fog in the morning. Warm and humid air will define Thursday tonight and Friday. Our forecast low temps are actually, in many areas, are above the average daytime high.
#mdwx Headed out tomorrow morning, to work or a NYE destination watch out for fog! pic.twitter.com/4pSAwxR4qz
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 31, 2021
And...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was a cooler, cloudy day for most but we see another big warm up ahead of an active weather system that brings threats for heavy rain and potential strong to severe storms. Friday morning will start off with a few light showers moving from...
Comments / 0