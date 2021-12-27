ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will all of my holiday trash be picked up?

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the rush of the holidays now over, you may have several extra bags of holiday waste filling up those garbage cans – which may have you wondering when trash services resume their normal routes.

According to the city of Huntsville’s website , garbage collections will run their usual hours and routes this week with the exception of Friday, New Year’s Eve.

The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama ( RANA ) which operates on a separate schedule, shows normal pickup this week – also apart from the New Year’s holiday. To see what items of your holiday waste qualify as “recyclable,” visit their website here . You can also call RANA at (256) 801-2278.

If you’re curious about your specific address, Huntsville City’s website offers a helpful tool where you can enter your address to see the upcoming schedule.

You can also call the city’s sanitation department for route information, holiday hours and any questions about all of that holiday garbage at (256) 883-3964.

