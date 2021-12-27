ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Alamance County middle schoolers create care kits for people experiencing homelessness in their communities

By Cindy Farmer
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380dGC_0dWdmVMk00

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Shannon Carney’s 6th-grade language arts classes are busy at work before the holiday break.

They are putting together care kits for the homeless.

Shannon Carney
“We read a story, every year. We read it last week, that has a homeless character in it. And from there we just started talking about the homeless and why people are homeless. And we talked about making homeless care kits and the students got really excited about it,” Shannon Carney explained.

So excited that the next day the students started bringing in the supplies to make the kits.

Lots of supplies!

It told her something about her students… they care.

“I thought me being able to bring in food and being able to give it to people it would help them out, cause they need it more than we do,” Aaydien Leigh, one of Carney’s 6th graders, said.

“There’s a lot of compassion and that’s what we’re trying to teach here and learn, and just everybody wants to help everybody in the community and that’s, that’s important. And I think they see how important it is. And, not just this time of year, but you know, every day showing compassion,” Carney said.

As they put their kits together, they chose the items carefully.

“Some of these things would be really helpful like, that people would need, that they don’t have,” Kennedy Coller, another one of Carney’s students, said.

And they included handmade cards in their care kits, written with words of comfort.

“For me it made me feel like I really want to give to the homeless more. And I felt really bad that there are people out there that are like that,” 6th grader Jeremiah McQueen said.

And that’s why they all felt the need to help.

“This can give them a little bit of hope you know in the world,” Keren Saucedo said.

With these care kits, it’s safe to say that the recipients won’t be the only ones smiling. Giving back to their community created a sense of joy and accomplishment in the kids, too.

“It brings me joy to give. And it just makes me happy,” Coller said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

More students in Piedmont working to become truck drivers

(WGHP) — About a dozen students watched as instructors at a Greensboro driving school trained student drivers. “There’s…a need for truck drivers. The ports and everything…are just backed up like crazy,” said Angela Brown, branch manager at 160 Driving Academy. Class sizes are getting larger at 160 Driving Academy. They have seen a surge in students […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alamance County, NC
Alamance County, NC
Society
City
Comfort, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Weather#Wghp
FOX8 News

‘I’m more inclined to stay in’; Greensboro residents opt to stay home during New Year’s Eve celebrations due to rising COVID cases

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some Greensboro residents have planned to stay home as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. Some bars in downtown Greensboro have ordered extra stock of adult beverages to accommodate the potential increase of people that will ring in the new year at midnight. As people follow traditions and gather […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘It’s crushed all our world’; Stoneville firefighter remembered after dying from COVID-19

STONEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A firefighter’s nearly month-long battle with COVID-19 came to a tragic end this week.  On Thursday, first responders across the Piedmont Triad honored 71-year-old Lieutenant Charles Massey of the Stoneville Fire Department in a procession after he died because of COVID-19 complications.  “We’ve just been waiting for the past three weeks praying and […]
STONEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Piedmont families hope murders of their loved ones will be solved

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Families across the Piedmont Triad hope for closure after loved ones were murdered this year.   There are 28 unsolved murders in Greensboro and two in High Point. Two of the unsolved murders include Pastor Robert Booth Sr. and Alan Tran.  “We live our life with this for the rest of our lives […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX8 News

US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers

(AP) — The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It was hard […]
KIDS
FOX8 News

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy