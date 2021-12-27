ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

After suicide bombing, Congo officials fear more attacks

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3Dzo_0dWdmRpq00

BENI, Congo (AP) — Authorities in eastern Congo announced an evening curfew and new security checkpoints Sunday, fearing more violence after a suicide bomber killed five people in the first attack of its kind in the region.

Beni Mayor Narcisse Muteba, a police colonel, warned hotels, churches and bars in the town of Beni that they needed to add security guards with metal detectors because “terrorists” could strike again.

“We are asking people to be vigilant and to avoid public places during this festive period,” Muteba told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Constant Ndima, the military governor of North Kivu province, said there will be a 7 p.m. curfew, as well as more road checkpoints.

Officials initially said the death toll was six plus the suicide bomber, but they revised that figure a day later to five victims. Thirteen others remained hospitalized after the blast at the entrance to the Inbox restaurant on Christmas Day.

Saturday’s bloodshed dramatically deepened fears that Islamic extremism has taken hold in Beni. The town already has suffered years of attacks by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, who trace their origins to neighboring Uganda.

Officials have blamed the latest attack on those rebels, whose exact links to international extremist groups have been murky. The Islamic State’s Central Africa Province has claimed responsibility for attacks blamed on ADF, but it is unknown what role exactly the larger organization may have played in organizing and financing the attacks.

There have been worrying signs that religious extremism was escalating around Beni: Two local imams were killed earlier this year within weeks of each other, one of whom had spoken out against the ADF.

Then in June, the Islamic State group’s Central Africa Province claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber who blew himself up near a bar in Beni without harming others. Another explosion that same day at a Catholic church wounded two people.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s attack, in which authorities say the bomber ultimately was stopped from entering the crowded restaurant. After the blast near the entrance, blood stained the pavement and mangled chairs lay strewn near the entrance.

Rachel Magali, who had been at the restaurant with her sister-in-law and several others, described hearing a loud noise and then people starting to cry.

“We rushed to the exit where I saw people lying down,” she told the AP. “There were green plastic chairs scattered everywhere and I also saw heads and arms no longer attached. It was really horrible.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congo#Suicide Bomber#Suicide Bombing#Christmas#Ap#The Associated Press#Inbox#Islamic#Adf#The Islamic State#Imams
persecution.org

Jihadists Kill 16 People in the DRC

Freddy Mbayayi, deputy mayor of Mangina, told Reuters that an unknown number of people were also abducted during the attacks. “It was horrible to see mothers, children and elderly people fleeing the cruelty of the ADF,” resident Pelka Josaphat told Reuters, adding that four of her family members were abducted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 15 in southwestern Pakistan

A roadside bomb exploded outside a college in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing four people and wounding at least 15, mostly passers-by, police and a rescue official said.The attack happened outside the Science College in Quetta the capital of Baluchistan province, according to Fida Hussain, a senior police officer. Baqi Hussain, a rescuer, said that they transported three bodies and about a dozen wounded to a hospital, where one of the seriously wounded died. Hussain also confirmed four people died in the bombing.The college was closed at the time of the attack due to the winter break and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
AFP

Three UN peacekeepers injured in C. Africa landmine blast

Three Tanzanian peacekeepers were injured Thursday when their vehicle struck an explosive device in the western part of the Central African Republic, according to the local UN mission, MINUSCA. In recent months, the long-running conflict between rebels and government forces has switched gears, with armed groups driven out of the main cities increasingly resorting to guerrilla tactics, including laying mines. "This is the third time that MINUSCA peacekeepers have fallen victim to explosive devices in the Central African Republic," the UN mission said in a statement. 
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Edith Blais: I was held hostage for 450 days and escaped - just as Covid forced the world into lockdown

The escape was like something straight out of a film. Edith Blais and her Italian companion, Luca Tacchetto, were fleeing through the African desert after 450 days as captives of mujahideen who’d kidnapped them in Burkina Faso. The pair had waited until a few nights after the full moon, when the light would be on their side and a windstorm would help cover their footsteps.Then they crept out of the camp and took their chances in the unforgiving desert, walking overnight until they found a road and flagged down a truck. The jihadis came after them, armed and shouting and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

15 more migrants killed in Mexico crash return to Guatemala

The bodies of 15 more migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in southern Mexico were flown home o Guatemala on Thursday. The remains in brown wood-colored coffins were delivered by a Mexican military C-295 transport aircraft.The Mexican government said that so far, 50 of the 56 migrants killed when a people smuggler's semi-trailer truck rolled over on a highway have been identified. A total of 25 have been returned to their homelands, with another five expected to be returned soon, it said.Of the 50 identified dead, 37 were from Guatemala, 11 from the Dominican Republic and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE
dallassun.com

Former Afghan President Ghani listed among 'most corrupt' people of 2021 by OCCRP

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], December 29 (ANI): Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been named as one of the most corrupt officials of the year by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a nonprofit investigative news reporting platform for independent media outlets around the world. The list was...
WORLD
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy