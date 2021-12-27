ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Form 424B5 Azure Power Global Ltd

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (To prospectus dated December 10, 2021) Up to $249,938,599 in Non-Transferable Subscription Rights to Purchase Equity Shares. Up to 15,828,917 Equity Shares Issuable Upon Exercise of Rights to....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Azure Power Announces Rights Offering For Equity Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. Azure Power Global Limited, an independent renewable power producer in India, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a “Right”) for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an “Equity Share”) held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company’s securities.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Invesco Ltd.: Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1.KEY INFORMATION. (a)Full name of discloser:Invesco Ltd. (b)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Power Group Announces Acquisition of 1315843 B.C. Ltd.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Power Group Projects Corp. (TSXV: PGP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of October 18, 2021 and December 9, 2021, the Company has acquired (the "Transaction") all of the issued and outstanding common shares of 1315843 B.C. Ltd. ("BCCo") pursuant to an arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") dated December 8, 2021 among the Company, BCCo and the shareholders of BCCo (collectively, the "Vendors"). BCCo is a private company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, whose sole asset is an option agreement dated August 9, 2021 (the "Option Agreement") with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak") and Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd. (together with Cloudbreak, the "Optionor"), whereby BCCo has the option (the "Option") to earn a 75% interest in certain mineral claims in the Province of British Columbia (the "Property" or the "Atlin West Project").
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#Roth Capital Partners#Infrastructure#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Eastern Time
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Apollo Global Management For: Dec 17 Filed by: Civale Anthony

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K QUHUO Ltd For: Sep 30

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION. This management’s discussion and analysis is designed to provide you with a narrative explanation of our financial condition and results of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021. This section should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 and related notes thereto, or the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, included as Exhibit 99.1 to the report on Form 6-K to which this discussion is included. We also recommend that you read our management’s discussion and analysis and our audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2020, and the notes thereto, which appear in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, or the Annual Report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on May 17, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) PT Lowered to $65 at Needham & Company, But 'Buyers on Weakness'

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Needham & Company analyst Ryan MacDonald lowered the price target on Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) to $65.00 (from $81.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "We reiterate...
STOCKS
lngindustry.com

LNG SPA for Venture Global LNG and CNOOC Gas & Power

“Venture Global is pleased to announce the expansion of our footprint in Asia through two new deals to supply the Chinese market with clean, low-cost US LNG,” said Mike Sabel, Chief Executive Officer of Venture Global LNG. “China is critical to global climate efforts, and LNG supplied by Venture Global will serve as an important addition to their low carbon energy mix for decades. This new long-term partnership with CNOOC builds on our company’s continued momentum in a very active 2021.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNAT For: Dec 14

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This Confidential Retirement Agreement and Release (the “Agreement”) is entered into between Kenneth Winemaster (“Winemaster”) and Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company”). This Agreement will be effective upon expiration of the revocation period provided in Section 11 of this Agreement (the “Effective Date”).
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Issue of shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF INTEREST IN-KIND TO ITS 8% CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:Investec Bank plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor upgraded Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $58.00 (from $57.00). The analyst comments "Since we last wrote on LEU, the company's share price has declined significantly. We believe this reflects a reversal of non-fundamental trading in the company's shares. Given the company's current share price of $47.06 and our outlook for improved operating results in 2022, we are returning to a Buy rating. Additionally, we are increasing our price target from $57.00 to $58.00 to reflect the impact from the completion of the Preferred Stock redemption."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 14 500 own shares outside the stock exchange. Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 24 December 2021 300 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 21.450. 27 December 2021 10 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.055. 28 December 2021 1 800 Exercise stock...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Director/PDMR Shareholding

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated. a)Name Mary...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST For: Dec 29 Filed by: ROYCE CHARLES M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares held in a family investment entity of which the reporting person is the sole managing member and in which...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Renovacor, Inc. For: Dec 23 Filed by: RTW MASTER FUND, LTD.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The securities...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13D/A TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME Filed by: Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Title of Class of Securities) Saba Capital Management, L.P. Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications) December 27, 2021. (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement) If the filing person has...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Stitch Fix, Inc. For: Dec 23 Filed by: Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Includes Class A common stock held directly by High Street Partners, Ltd. ("High Street") and Class A...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy