Servotronics (SVT) Announces CEO Resignation, Appoints James C. Takacs as Interim CEO

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT) announced that Kenneth D. Trbovich has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President and was removed as Chairman of the Board, after a nearly six-month-long internal investigation identified grounds for his...

www.streetinsider.com

