ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

December 27th Forecast First

westernslopenow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will continue to see cloudier skies over the Western Slope. Snow showers will clear up for the morning hours, but we will see another snow system move in for the end of today. Another round of...

www.westernslopenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyoutv.com

Heavy snow likely in weekend storm

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A significant winter storm looks to impact the state over the weekend and could dump more than six inches of snow in southern Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa. “We’ve been mentioning this for several days and now...
OTTUMWA, IA
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
wcbi.com

Severe weather Saturday, plummeting temps and snow Sunday

SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Warnings#Winter Storm#Elevations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Late Rain Chances Start Off 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year! Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The New Year Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for much of the area and a storm system will increase snow chances by midmorning Saturday through early Sunday. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, patchy areas of fog and drizzle tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy and milder for Friday. (Credit: CBS) Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most locations. Patchy areas of sprinkles or drizzle will be possible. Low to mid 30s for New Year’s Eve Night with a slight chance for drizzle and snow flurries. (Credit: CBS) A strong...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Foggy, Humid New Year’s Eve

Hi everyone! Kind of “WILD” that my first topic for you will be fog and mild, as we start the last day of 2021. But indeed such will be the case as we got to bed and especially in the A.M. Matter of fact I think we could have pockets of dense fog in the morning. Warm and humid air will define Thursday tonight and Friday.  Our forecast low temps are actually, in many areas, are above the average daytime high. #mdwx Headed out tomorrow morning, to work or a NYE destination watch out for fog! pic.twitter.com/4pSAwxR4qz — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 31, 2021 And...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy