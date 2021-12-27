US Retail Sales Grew 8.5% This Holiday Season - Mastercard

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases in many ways has reversed the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still holding out despite the grim environment and are working hard to keep their stores open. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Tuesday, with 265,427 cases a day on average, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, 2% of all Manhattan residents were positive in the last week, with other boroughs seeing similarly strong numbers. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle the challenges of keeping...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO