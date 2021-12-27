ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Retail Sales Grew 8.5% This Holiday Season - Mastercard

StreetInsider.com
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Holiday retail sales, excluding autos, soared 8.5% year-over-year (YoY) in a period from November 01 to December 24, according to the...

www.streetinsider.com

Footwear News

How Retailers Like Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases in many ways has reversed the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still holding out despite the grim environment and are working hard to keep their stores open. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Tuesday, with 265,427 cases a day on average, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, 2% of all Manhattan residents were positive in the last week, with other boroughs seeing similarly strong numbers. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle the challenges of keeping...
The Independent

Online retail, takeaways and pet splurges dominate UK spending in 2021

British households splurged on online shopping, takeaways and fast food, home improvements and spoiling their pets in 2021, a review of transactions by Barclaycard has revealed.Consumer card spending grew by 5.9 per cent in the past year as people sought the convenience of online retail therapy and at-home comforts to make up for the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.Online shopping surged at the start of 2021, when all non-essential retail and hospitality remained closed due to virus restrictions, with Barclaycard recording an increase of 87.7 per cent in March 2021 compared to 2019.Shoppers continued to make purchases through...
The Staten Island Advance

Retail store closings 2021: The list of chains that closed stores this year

Retailers have reported a busy holiday shopping season but it comes after two years of difficult times amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Big-box stores have been hit hard by shutdowns and inflation just as more people and companies are focusing on online sales. As a result, several retailers announced permanent store closings or filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the last year.
Boston Herald

Despite supply issues and omicron, holiday sales rise 8.5%

Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to one spending measure. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit...
chainstoreage.com

Mastercard: Holiday sales rise 8.5% — fastest pace in 17 years

The newest COVID-variant disrupted holiday plans for many Americans, but it didn’t have much of an impact when it came to holiday shopping. Holiday sales increased 8.5% year-over-year this holiday season (from November 1 through December 24), according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks in-store and online retail sales (excluding automotive) across all forms of payment. It was the biggest gain in 17 years and topped the 7.4% increase Mastercard had forecast.
CNBC

Holiday sales jumped 8.5%, Mastercard says, as shoppers shrug off higher prices

Holiday spending rose 8.5% compared with the year-earlier period, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. In-store sales added 2.4% and online sales surged 61.4% compared with the pre-pandemic period of 2019. Apparel and jewelry were standout categories even when compared with holiday spending two years ago. As shoppers kick off a wave...
StreetInsider.com

S&P 500 set to end at record high on retail sales cheer

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 was on track for a record closing high on Monday, as a strong retail sales report underscored the strength of the U.S. economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit stocks in the travel sector. Retail sales in the country rose 8.5% during this...
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Sales this holiday season were a success for many local businesses around Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Local business took a significant hit last year as sales were down due to covid as some stores could not fully operate and had to adjust to curbside pick up or focus on selling online.  But this holiday season, many local businesses were able to open their doors to customers. “It was […] The post Sales this holiday season were a success for many local businesses around Humboldt County appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WTVM

Dillard’s cancels annual New Year’s Day sale

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a sale that many people look forward to every New Year’s Day, but it won’t be happening this weekend. Dillard’s has announced its stores will not be holding their annual clearance sale. Each year on January 1, the event offers shoppers...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Unreasonably Priced Things American Buy

With the U.S. inflation rate increasing at levels not seen in decades, many Americans are looking to save money, pinching pennies where they can. While some essentials cannot be cut out of the budget, certain goods and services in the U.S. are way overpriced or completely unnecessary. In many cases, the American economy has, for […]
