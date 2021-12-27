Returning Santa’s Leftovers

The Christmas wishes of nearly two dozen Colleton kids were brought to life last weekend during an annual holiday Christmas shopping trip. In the annual “Shop With Santa’s Heroes,” dozens of cops, firemen, rescue personnel and county officials took disadvantaged Colleton kids Christmas shopping at Wal-Mart in Walterboro on Saturday, Dec. 18th. The event included law enforcement officers and firemen from multiple agencies starting with an escorted trip to Wal-Mart, where they were allowed to shop for themselves for Christmas. The money used to buy the children’s gifts came from donations provided by the community, businesses and residents. In most cases, the firemen and officers also used their own money to buy the children’s gifts.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO