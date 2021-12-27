ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Returning Santa’s Leftovers

1230kfjb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you got an ugly Christmas sweater, something in the wrong size or a duplicate item as a gift, ’tis now the...

www.1230kfjb.com

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

Track Santa’s Journey

Here is everything you need to know on how to track Sant’s journey. Santa is preparing for his yearly journey around the world. Thanks to sleigh GPS, you can track his travels starting at 4a EST on Christmas Eve!. You can also now call 1-877-Hi-NORAD track Santa’s journey New...
CHRISTMAS
MyArkLaMiss

Santa’s Christmas Village

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Just days away from Christmas, Santa took time out of his busy schedule to pick up his many letters and to ask people what they wanted for Christmas. This year is the 12th year that the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum had their Santa’s Christmas Village event, where the inside was turned into […]
MONROE, LA
KYTV

SANTA TRACKER: Track Santa’s trip to the Ozarks

(Gray News) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus’ trip around the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children. The Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music, and other holiday fun. Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Santa’s secrets revealed

Santa Claus has a special affinity for newspapers. That goes back to the famous editorial “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” written by Francis Pharcellus Church for The Sun in New York in 1897. Since then, there has been no separation of Church and Santa. Not only...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leftovers#Christmas
Jamestown Press

LIGHTING SANTA’S WAY

White lights adorn the entrance to this Seaside Drive home Tuesday night as island homes prepare for Christmas. See more photos of illuminated residences on Page 4.
WDEA AM 1370

Santa’s Naughty or Nice List

With Christmas just days away, the anticipation is high! Here's something fun to do with your children, or if you are like me, just as a good check-up where you are on Santa's Naughty or Nice List!. All you have to do is type your name in HERE and the...
SOCIETY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Santa’s helpers

PORTSMOUTH — For the past 22 years, Shawnee Animal Clinic (SAC) has been bringing holiday joy to the residents of Ayden Healthcare at Rosemount Pavilion. Each year SAC staff receives a list of residents from the nursing home to buy gifts for. The tradition started by the clinic to make sure everyone at the nursing home who doesn’t have a family would receive a gift on Christmas.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
mostmetro.com

Gifting Santa’s Strike Again!

Blessings come to us in many ways. Today I experienced one of those blessings. For the past few years I have been lucky enough to be part of a group called Breakfast Santa’s. The mission of the group is to spread some surprise joy during the holiday season. I...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Elk Grove Citizen

Santa’s early visits

Cosumnes firefighters, Elk Grove police officers, and volunteers delivered Christmas presents to the children of local families in need during the morning of Dec. 18. Gifts were donated by the community as part of the Elk Grove’s 26th annual Toy Project. Presents were reportedly delivered to 219 children in 95 families.
ELK GROVE, CA
Photofocus

How to utilize your Christmas leftovers

Does this sound familiar? You had grand plans for loads of special Christmas themed social media posts to help celebrate the holidays, or perhaps you captured those super cute photos of the family, kids, pets etc. and planned to get them printed as Christmas cards? Then suddenly December happened this year and it was all too late?
FOOD & DRINKS
KRMG

NORAD Santa Tracker returns in full strength for Christmas 2021

Santa tracking is a fine art, which employs the very latest technology. Interestingly, it was a technical glitch that started the whole thing, when a newspaper ad urging kids to call Santa accidentally printed the number for a hotline at what was called Continental Air Defense (CONAD) at the time.
CHRISTMAS
Del Mar Times

Santa's Sleigh Run

Santa brought holiday cheer as he rode through Solana Beach with firefighters, sheriffs and marine safety personnel Dec. 17, starting and ending at the Solana Beach Fire Station.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
walterborolive.com

Shopping with Santa's Heros

The Christmas wishes of nearly two dozen Colleton kids were brought to life last weekend during an annual holiday Christmas shopping trip. In the annual “Shop With Santa’s Heroes,” dozens of cops, firemen, rescue personnel and county officials took disadvantaged Colleton kids Christmas shopping at Wal-Mart in Walterboro on Saturday, Dec. 18th. The event included law enforcement officers and firemen from multiple agencies starting with an escorted trip to Wal-Mart, where they were allowed to shop for themselves for Christmas. The money used to buy the children’s gifts came from donations provided by the community, businesses and residents. In most cases, the firemen and officers also used their own money to buy the children’s gifts.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
pdjnews.com

‘Santa’s Holiday Hoedown’

Perry Lower Elementary’s fourth grade classes, the Maroon Melody Makers and their teacher, Kelly Frazier, recently ‘wowed’ the audience with ‘Santa’s Holiday Hoedown’ musical Thursday evening. The program was held in the High School auditorium and seats quickly filled up with parents, siblings, families and friends. In opening, the stage was filled with ‘elves’ and ‘reindeer’ in the North Pole,…
ENTERTAINMENT
southseattleemerald.com

PHOTO ESSAY: Santa’s Back

I’ve taken photos of kids with Santa Claus for many years, including a brief stint as a Santa photographer at the downtown Seattle Nordstrom in the mid ’90s. Christmas hasn’t officially arrived for me until I see a child staring up into the eyes of Santa, trying to remember what they want him to bring them for Christmas.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily Reporter

Ideas for those holiday leftovers

Angela, from Caro, uses her holiday left-overs to make Turkey Divan. Jackie, from Allen, sent in her favorite left-over recipe for Ham and Cheese Casserole. Ester from Bay City says her family looks forward to her Scalloped Turkey after the holidays have passed. Here are their recipes:. TURKEY DIVAN. 1-12...
RECIPES
iheart.com

Rita's ideas for Christmas leftovers

HAM BONE & BEAN SOUP - YUM!. From a “loyal listener”. This is for the instant pot which a lot of folks have. I make mine in the pressure cooker. Husband Frank loves this with a splash of red wine vinegar. (That’s the German influence talking!) The...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy