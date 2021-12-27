Shiffrin is latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19

A bumper sporting year lies ahead in 2022 with the World Cup in Qatar one of several blue riband events on the sporting calendar.The Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Commonwealth Games and Uefa’s Women’s European Championship will also be held this year and all eyes will be on Emma Raducanu and Sir Lewis Hamilton.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of a huge 12 months of sport.Qatar 2022England could not have gone closer to ending their 55-year wait to win a major trophy at last summer’s Euro 2020 when they lost on penalties to...

UEFA ・ 10 HOURS AGO