Public Health

Shiffrin is latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURKE, VT. (AP) - Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away. Shiffrin...

www.wcax.com

UEFA

