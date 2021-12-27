ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Four more Blues players are on the ‘COVID List’

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onOUU_0dWdlVKX00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Blues returned to practice Sunday after four days off. It wasn’t just a holiday break, the league postponed games because of COVID. Now, four more Blues players are on the COVID list. They’ll be out for ten days.

The players are Ivan Barbashev, Robert Bortuzzo, Dakota Joshua, and James Neal. Oskar Sundqvist is also still out with COVID.

The Blues next scheduled game is Wednesday night. They are hosting Edmonton.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

SLU basketball game against UMass postponed due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University’s men’s basketball game against UMass on Thursday has been postponed. The Atlantic 10 Conference announced the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within SLU’s program. The game was supposed to be the conference opener for both teams. Under its...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Minnesota and St. Louis to play in coldest Winter Classic

MINNEAPOLIS – The forecasts suggest this will be the coldest outdoor game in league history. Temperatures are expected to peak Saturday in Minneapolis around -3. Minnesota hosts the St. Louis Blues after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Wild’s 7-4 loss to the Stars. The Wild are 5-3-0 against division opponents. Minnesota has scored […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Robert Bortuzzo
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Blues#Weather#St Louis#Nexstar Media Inc
Yardbarker

Browns Closer to Full Strength, Activating Four More From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns continue to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak, activating four more players on Thursday. In this wave, corner Greg Newsome, center J.C. Tretter, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and kicker Chase McLaughlin were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19. They also announced the waiving of defensive tackle Josiah Bronson from the active roster and kicker Chris Naggar from the practice squad.
NFL
WNCY

Packers Activate Alexander, Send Four More to COVID Reserve List

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – There is great news for the Packers roster today, but that also comes with a lot of bad news. Green Bay has activated their top cornerback, Jaire Alexander, from Injured Reserve. He’s been out since early October after injuring his shoulder on a tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres game scheduled for Jan. 8 in Montreal postponed

The NHL has postponed several games in Canadian cities, including the Buffalo Sabres’ matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Sabres have not played in Montreal in almost two years. “Sneaky Joe” DiBiase has more details:
NHL
FOX 2

FOX 2

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy