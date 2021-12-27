ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Blues returned to practice Sunday after four days off. It wasn’t just a holiday break, the league postponed games because of COVID. Now, four more Blues players are on the COVID list. They’ll be out for ten days.

The players are Ivan Barbashev, Robert Bortuzzo, Dakota Joshua, and James Neal. Oskar Sundqvist is also still out with COVID.

The Blues next scheduled game is Wednesday night. They are hosting Edmonton.

