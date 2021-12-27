First Warn 5: Monday morning, Dec. 27

SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO