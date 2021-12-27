ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Warn 5: Monday morning, Dec. 27

WNEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut the door this morning there's widespread...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
wcbi.com

Severe weather Saturday, plummeting temps and snow Sunday

SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

A chance for snow Monday morning

Our first chance for snow this winter season is coming up on Monday morning as a storm system moves offshore. Here’s the latest forecast from Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Snowy start to 2022

Good afternoon, Mid-Michigan! Happy New Year's Eve. We're setting up to end 2021 on a mostly quiet note. Could have a small disturbance to ring in the new year!. The bigger story will be a wintry blast to kick off 2022 on Saturday. Here's the latest forecast!. Today & Tonight...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM

Snowy start to 2022

Good afternoon, Mid-Michigan! Happy New Year's Eve. We're setting up to end 2021 on a mostly quiet note. Could have a small disturbance to ring in the new year!. The bigger story will be a wintry blast to kick off 2022 on Saturday. Here's the latest forecast!. Today & Tonight...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy