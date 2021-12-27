Winter Weather Advisory for ALL of WNY Monday

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Although the Buffalo and Western New York region has escaped any harsh winter conditions so far this season, a wintry mix will overspread much of the region Monday and bring a slick start to the holiday work week.

Winter Weather Advisories are posted for ALL of Western New York through Monday evening.

Snow, sleet and some freezing rain are all in the forecast through Monday evening.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING

* WHAT...Freezing Drizzle. A glaze of ice accumulation.

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Freezing drizzle will result in slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Snow and sleet will transition to a brief period of freezing rain this morning.

Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch.

* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.