ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hHQB_0dWdl9F200

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.

Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles (185.07 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

KFVS television reported that a woman had called police shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to report that she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon

After officers arrested Wilson, they went inside the home and found her boyfriend, 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, dead with several fresh stab wounds.

Wilson told police that she and Foster had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day. She also told investigators that she believed Foster had several other entities living in his body, and she was setting him free by stabbing him.

Wilson was being held Sunday in lieu of $2 million bond. She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. It was not immediately known if Wilson had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Foster, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

OPD: Two arrested in connection to murder of 22-year-old woman near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Thursday it has made two arrests in connection to a November homicide. In collaboration with OPD’s Homicide Section, Violent Crimes Operations Center (VCOC), and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office — arrested Lashawn Price, 33, of Stockton and Torrin Dupclay, 32, of Crockett, for their roles […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Foster
KRON4 News

25-year-old woman dies in fire at Sunnyvale homeless encampment

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced a 25-year-old woman died in a fire at a homeless encampment Wednesday evening. On December 29, at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a fire at a homeless encampment behind a commercial building located in the 200 block of San Geronimo Way. When officers […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Christmas Eve#Sword#Ap#Kfvs
KRON4 News

New California laws will change who can become a police officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In just a matter of days, several new state laws will take effect, and some of them will change police practices. In the new year, badly behaving officers will be prohibited from transferring to other law enforcement agencies. The law allows the state agency that certifies police officers to strip them of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Man killed in East Palo Alto shooting

EAST PALO ALTO (BCN) – East Palo Alto police are investigating the death of a man found with gun shot wounds late Tuesday, according a news release issued by the department early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a 7:57 p.m. report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Bay Road and found a 33-year-old […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy