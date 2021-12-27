ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth apartment building damaged by fire

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

A Fort Worth apartment building will need a lot of clean-up and repair following yesterday's fire at The Heights, a complex on Calmont Avenue near I-30 and Las Vegas Trail.

Fire crews found heavy fire already burning in one unit when they arrived.

All residents and their pets were safely evacuated and firefighters were able to contain the flames to just the one unit. But other units have damage from smoke and water.

Investigators can't yet say what caused it.

Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department on Sunday, December 26, 2021

