ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Gretchen's table: Elegant shrimp recipe for parties

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

If you're hosting a holiday cocktail party, you want something easy, elegant and finger-friendly to pair with that flute of bubbly. If you're serving dinner, a passed appetizer to hold guests until the main meal is in order. In either case, it's tough to go wrong with a simple...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Cocktail Party#Sugar#Food Drink#Americans#Juice
WKBW-TV

Recipes for life – Paul’s dressing recipe

Mercedes Wilson is with her friend from Paul, a teacher in Buffalo. Paul is making dressing or stuffing. Paul says this is Recipes for life and there was a season in my life where my first wife passed away and my children were grieving. He says the holidays were coming up, we were a little nervous and I said ‘oh my goodness, I’m never going to be able to make the dressing’ and then it hit me, ‘you know the recipe, make it’ so I put together what I knew. I started making dressing for the holidays. He says we have a very large extended family and so now I am the dressing maker for our families because I decided the recipes for life, we were not going to stay in the place we were at.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

6 recipes to make your New Year’s Eve party festive

Perfection is usually impossible to attain, but a perfect New Year’s Eve party is actually pretty easy to have. First, you need a critical mass of people, so your guests can freely circulate among themselves without any one of them having to spend too much time stuck talking to the guy whose only interest is antique telephones.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
panoramanow.com

How to Host an Elegant Dinner Party at Home

Hosting a dinner party is a great way to spend some quality time with family and friends while enjoying some tasty food. While not every dinner party has to be elegant and sophisticated, it’s nice to go the extra mile and host something really special from time to time. It could be a special occasion or celebration, or just an opportunity to step outside the normal type of gathering. Regardless of the reason, we’ve got some great tips that will help you to host the ultimate elegant and sophisticated dinner party in your home. This will be an evening that your guests won’t forget anytime soon.
RECIPES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

6 appetizer recipes that will make your party the tastiest

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and appetizers are a big reason why. While some people prefer the elegance and civility of seated holiday dinners, for years our family has eschewed that tradition and went all in on small bites. We've never met a mushroom we wouldn't stuff, a dip that wasn't worth trying or a cheese we couldn't melt.
RECIPES
Down East

What’s Eating Maine Shrimp?

The tiny, cold-loving shrimp in the Gulf of Maine were always a winter delicacy, prized for their sweet taste and delicate texture — as easily undercooked as overcooked, incredible when done just right. By 2010, regulators had expanded the season, on account of an apparently thriving population. A few years later, the shrimp had all but disappeared, and regulators instituted a moratorium on shrimping. Rapidly warming waters were a prime suspect, although just how they could cause such a sudden collapse was unclear. Now, biologists from the Maine Department of Marine Resources and the federal government’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center are eyeing a more specific culprit: longfin squid. Their research suggests that the shrimp-eating squid, normally clustered south of Georges Bank, swarmed into the gulf as water temperatures spiked in 2012. The moratorium, recently up for reconsideration, was extended another three years, through 2024. With the shrimp population still lagging and warmer waters here to stay, a recipe for success looks hard to come by.
FOOD & DRINKS
marioncoherald.com

Mrs. Minor’s Recipes

Cakes and pies are taken seriously in Jefferson. There’s even an auction where prized pastry goes for $100s, if not $1,000s of dollars. But, one of Jefferson’s most fondly remebered bakers was Mrs. Minor. Her Devil’s Food Cake and Lemon Jelly Cake are long sought after recipes. But Jannelle Reed found copies in her mother’s cards and decided to share them with us, and, all of Jefferson.
RECIPES
Aspen Daily News

On the Table

Aspen’s winter season promises to be as delicious and decadent as ever with an array of new dining establishments ready to welcome guests in from the cold. Taking over the Residences at The Little Nell’s prime mountainside space, CHICA promises a year-round, wining-and-dining party. Helmed by celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, the entertainment-focused restaurant—open for lunch, après ski, dinner and weekend brunch—celebrates the vibrant cuisines of Central and South America, with crowd favorites from its Miami and Las Vegas locations and about 30 percent of the menu unique to Aspen (think: Wild Boar Chili Rojo, Seafood Cazuela, and Roasted Brazilian Butternut Squash Soup). Handmade tiles and bright accents contribute to the Latin American-influenced design (by the Rockwell Group) and spicy vibe, which lasts late into Friday and Saturday nights with live music, DJs and dancing. 501 E. Dean St., chicarestaurant.com.
ASPEN, CO
Clean Eating

Ring in the New Year at Home With Our 41 Best Party-Ready Recipes

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Celebrating New Year’s Eve at home doesn’t mean you have to sit on your couch and watch others ring in January 1 around the world on TV. Throw your own celebration, whether it’s just you and a friend or your entire family! We’ll help you handle the cooking – we’ve rounded up our best New Year’s recipes, all of which are made for hosting parties of every size. From bite-sized apps to finger foods to creative single-serve dishes, these ideas will make your at-home get-together festive, fun and filled with delicious bites. Plus, each recipe has a ton of potential. You can create a spread that mixes and matches a whole bunch of these dishes for a party, or you can make a few of your faves if you’re keeping your celebration small and cozy.
RECIPES
Ocean City Today

Walker provides two dip recipes for holiday parties

(Dec. 24, 2021) Can you believe Christmas is finally here?. The tradition of Santa Claus is a must for the little ones. Time to dust my most cherished book, “The Night Before Christmas,” and hope my rendition comes close to mother’s. Celebrations are in full swing and...
RECIPES
WATE

Olive Garden might end ‘Never-Ending’ pasta promotion

Rick Cardenas, the president and COO of Darden Restaurants, said in a recent earnings call that Olive Garden is considering ending its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, which previously allowed customers to partake in unlimited servings of pasta for a fixed price.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy