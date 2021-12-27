Gretchen's table: Elegant shrimp recipe for parties

Mercedes Wilson is with her friend from Paul, a teacher in Buffalo. Paul is making dressing or stuffing. Paul says this is Recipes for life and there was a season in my life where my first wife passed away and my children were grieving. He says the holidays were coming up, we were a little nervous and I said ‘oh my goodness, I’m never going to be able to make the dressing’ and then it hit me, ‘you know the recipe, make it’ so I put together what I knew. I started making dressing for the holidays. He says we have a very large extended family and so now I am the dressing maker for our families because I decided the recipes for life, we were not going to stay in the place we were at.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO